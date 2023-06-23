STEM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Stem Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STEM).

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Stem securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the merger consummated on April 28, 2021, by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp., and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation; and/or (b) between March 4, 2021, and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 11, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for the deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem's and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem's software revenue did not makeup 100% of the Company's services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

