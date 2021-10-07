STEM Sports® Launches Alternative to Video Game Gifts This Holiday Season

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stumped parents and gift-givers seeking an alternative to video games for their kids this holiday season will be excited about a new alternative this year. On Nov. 1, 2021, Phoenix-based education company, STEM Sports®, the company that teaches the science behind sports, will launch a new subscription model of its innovative curricula for use at home by kids ages 8-14, just in time for the holiday season.

The five-month subscription for home use launches November 1, 2021 to kick off the holiday season. Pictured: All-Star Kit for Grades 3-5; alternate version available for Grades 6-8.

The launch of the STEM Sports® All-Star Kit subscription expands the company's mission by introducing kids to the science behind the sports they love - on their own time, and at home with their siblings, parents, caregivers, family, and friends. STEM Sports® first made waves with educators with its [continuing] offer of free STEM lessons during the pandemic, using basketball, football, soccer, and other sports to teach students science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) principles while encouraging and engaging children in physical activity.



"The All-Star Kit is something our community has wanted for a long time," says Jeff Golner, the President and CEO of STEM Sports®. "We heard from parents and grandparents that they wanted their kids to unwrap something truly unique this year, and definitely something that involves minimal screen time. We did that and more, with a subscription kit that gives kids a dose of excitement and inspiration, month after month, and is something that teachers endorse because it continues the learning at home."

"STEM Sports® makes a great connection for the kids," adds Matthew Poland, 4th grade teacher. "You can tell students about addition or subtraction but once you start giving them something they can attach to, that they care about, like sports, then they really get into it."

The five-month subscription with two purchase options offers a new box delivery each month, with a hands-on learning experience that's mostly free from screen time or devices and offers a break from video games. Kids need neither special athletic or STEM skills to enjoy their gift and the bonus benefit of learning, disguised as fun, is ingrained in every kit.

The new subscription kit is available Nov 1 at a cost of $59.80/month for five consecutive months, or a one-time pre-paid cost of $249, shipping included. Visit STEM Sports® All-Star Kit for more information.

About STEM Sports®:

STEM Sports® provides standards-aligned, turnkey K-8 supplemental curricula that combine STEM disciplines with sports. We deliver authentic hands-on engagement opportunities to students and youth by using sports like basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, golf, BMX, and others as the strategic vehicles and real-life applications to drive STEM-based learning in classrooms, after-school programs, camps, and at home. As a result, students develop critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership skills that can be applied throughout their education and future careers. Just as importantly, movement and mindfulness are vital components of our student-led curricula. For more information, please visit www.STEMSports.com .

