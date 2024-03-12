STEM Toys Market size is set to grow by USD 8.09 bn from 2024-2028, growing emphasis on STEM education boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.09 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period. The STEM Toys Market sees continuous growth, fueled by the growing emphasis on STEM education, benefiting children with hands-on learning to foster creativity and problem-solving. These toys encompass science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, including coding and robotics, meeting rising consumer demand. Parents and educators recognize their role in developing essential skills across age groups, driving innovation in the industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2024-2028

Market Segmentation by Subjects

The STEM toys market caters to children's creativity and imagination through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys. These toys promote hands-on learning and problem-solving skills. Retailers stock STEM toys, including puzzles, games, and construction sets, made from innovative materials and technologies. Parents and educators recognize the benefits of STEM toys for kids, fostering scientific literacy and skills from an early age. STEM toys encompass addition to STEM learning through applications in engineering, mathematics, and technology. Consumers seek out STEM toys in toy stores and online, with popular categories including coding games, robotics, and building toys. STEM toy market growth is driven by the development of new and educational content, as toy companies innovate to meet the demands of the age group. STEM toys are not just fun, but also serve as tools for developing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

STEM Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Geographic Landscape

The STEM toys market in APAC is thriving, driven by rising disposable incomes, consumer awareness, and parental investment in children's education. This market is characterized by creativity, imagination, and hands-on learning through puzzles and games based on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Retailers stock a variety of STEM toys, including addition and problem-solving tools, coding games, robotics, and construction sets. These toys foster skills development in kids, catering to the educational needs of various age groups. Innovative materials and technologies bring fun and interactive learning experiences to consumers. Educators and parents recognize the benefits of STEM toys for kids' development, making them popular gifts in the toys market and stem toy industry.

Challenges

The STEM toys market experiences continuous growth due to the integration of technology in education. S.T.E.M toys foster creativity and imagination among children through puzzles and hands-on activities. Developments in technology have led retailers to stock educational toys that incorporate mathematics, science, engineering, and problem-solving skills. Age-appropriate STEM toys, such as those with AR and VR technologies, provide fun and interactive learning experiences. Merge Cube and CoSpace Edu are examples of STEM toys utilizing technology for addition to traditional play. Parents and educators appreciate the benefits of S.T.E.M toys for kids' development. Innovative applications of thinking in STEM toys include games, construction toys, coding, and robotics. Materials and learning content in STEM toys are essential for the development of essential skills in the STEM industry. Consumers look to toy stores and toy companies for the latest STEM toy gifts. The STEM toy market continues to evolve, offering a wide range of applications for children's learning and play.

