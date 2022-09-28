STEM Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 964.09 Mn, Advancement of Collaborative Environment in Educational Institutions to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 28, 2022, 05:59 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market size is expected to grow by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market report covers the following areas:
- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market size
- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market trends
- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market, including Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., LEGO System AS, Learning Resources Ltd., Melissa & Doug LLC, Mattel Inc., Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, and Spin Master Corp. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Elenco Electronics Inc. - The company offers a range of STEM toys, such as the Snap Circuits Beginner, Snap Circuits Jr., Snap Circuits Select, and other toys.
- Hasbro Inc. - The company offers a range of educational toys, such as the Proto Max interactive pet toy for kids, which enables learning of core STEM disciplines.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - The company offers a range of STEM toys for kids, such as 4M-Green Science - Electro Torch, Techcraft - Paper Circuit Motor Race Kit, Techcraft -Sound & Light Kit, Thinkingkits - Magnet Science, and others.
- Learning Resources Ltd. - The company offers a range of educational toys for kids, which enable the learning of core STEM concepts. The products include the Botley Coding Robot range, Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab, and Teaching Cash Register among others.
- LEGO System AS - The company offers a range of educational toys for kids, which enable the learning of core STEM concepts. The products include the LEGO BOOST, LEGO DUPLO, Cargo Train, MINDSTORMS, and LEGO space sets and gear wheels among others.
The advancement of a collaborative environment in educational institutions is driving the growth of the market. STEM toys enable teachers and students to link core concepts such as statistics, critical thinking, creativity, and argumentation with game-based learning and practical examples.
The intense competition from mobile games will challenge the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period. Several game-based learning software and applications have emerged in the market, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a shift from traditional exams to a concept-oriented approach.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will help the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market grow
- Estimation of the size of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors
E-learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-learning courses market share is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026.
K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market by School Level and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The k-12 robotic toolkits market share is expected to increase by USD 410.17 million from 2021 to 2026.
|
Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 964.09 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.86
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
