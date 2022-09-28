STEM Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 964.09 Mn, Advancement of Collaborative Environment in Educational Institutions to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market size is expected to grow by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market report covers the following areas:

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market, including Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., LEGO System AS, Learning Resources Ltd., Melissa & Doug LLC, Mattel Inc., Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, and Spin Master Corp. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Elenco Electronics Inc. - The company offers a range of STEM toys, such as the Snap Circuits Beginner, Snap Circuits Jr., Snap Circuits Select, and other toys.

Hasbro Inc. - The company offers a range of educational toys, such as the Proto Max interactive pet toy for kids, which enables learning of core STEM disciplines.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - The company offers a range of STEM toys for kids, such as 4M -Green Science - Electro Torch, Techcraft - Paper Circuit Motor Race Kit, Techcraft -Sound & Light Kit, Thinkingkits - Magnet Science, and others.

Learning Resources Ltd. - The company offers a range of educational toys for kids, which enable the learning of core STEM concepts. The products include the Botley Coding Robot range, Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab, and Teaching Cash Register among others.

LEGO System AS - The company offers a range of educational toys for kids, which enable the learning of core STEM concepts. The products include the LEGO BOOST, LEGO DUPLO, Cargo Train, MINDSTORMS, and LEGO space sets and gear wheels among others.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The advancement of a collaborative environment in educational institutions is driving the growth of the market. STEM toys enable teachers and students to link core concepts such as statistics, critical thinking, creativity, and argumentation with game-based learning and practical examples.

The intense competition from mobile games will challenge the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period. Several game-based learning software and applications have emerged in the market, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a shift from traditional exams to a concept-oriented approach.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will help the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market grow

Estimation of the size of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors

Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 964.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

