STEM Toys Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

Dec 08, 2021, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global STEM toys market report.
The STEM toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Insights:
- The analysis of the market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5 times growth during the forecast period.
- The increasing popularity of high-end construction and engineering, circuits and electricity, DIY projects, robotics & coding, AI, and sensor-based interactive toys are increasing the 12+ years age group segment's market growth.
- The science segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 44% during the forecast period. Europe and North America are likely to grow at impressive growth rates.
- Like board games, engineering toys are used for the development of strategic and building skills among teenagers and are expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7%.
- The concept of toy subscription features from Amazon has been a gamechanger in online distribution models. Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, JD.com, and Alibaba are online retailers.
- North America was the largest STEM toys market with a share of contributed over 33% in 2019. Factors such as a high spending power among millennials, inclination toward interactive electronic games, and high urbanization drive the growth of the educational toys market in North America.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by age group, category, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 22 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stem-toys-market-size-analysis
STEM Toys Market – Segmentation
STEM Toys Market by Age Group
- 0–3 years
- 3–8 years
- 8–12 years
- 12+ years
STEM Toys Market by Categories
- Science
- Technology
- Engineering
- Mathematics
STEM Toys Market by Distribution
- Online
- Offline
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
STEM Toys Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the STEM Toys market during the forecast period:
- Sustainable and Eco-friendly Stem Toys
- Need for Motor Skills and Cognitive Development
- Demand for Robotic Toys
STEM Toys Market – Vendor Landscape
LEGO, Hasbro, and Mattel are enjoying a strong position in the global science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market. However, the market still consists of small yet key vendors such as Ravensburger, Spin Master, Learning Resources, Sphero, and Melissa & Doug. With a sufficient number of vendors across all regions, the consumer's choice has been elaborated, making the competition more intense. The STEM toy market can be more versatile in nature, keeping pace with the latest market trends, and the competition is highly crucial for market success. Smaller vendors tend to reduce their games' prices, forcing established vendors to slash their retail prices or suffer losses. The expansion of competition across regions further leads to shorter life cycles of products in the market. The emergence of more and more vendors has led to the frequent introduction of new products.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stem-toys-market-size-analysis
Prominent Vendors
- LEGO
- Mattel
- Hasbro
- Learning Resources
- Melissa & Doug
Other Prominent Vendors
- Spin Master
- K'NEX
- Ravensburger
- Goliath
- VTech Electronics
- LeapFrog Enterprises
- ThinkFun
- com
- WowWee Group Limited
- ELENCO ELECTRONICS
- net
- Digital Dream Labs
- Sphero
- Johnco
- Smartivity
- Magna-Tiles
- OWI
- Thames & Kosmos
- SmartLab
- Klutz
Explore our consumer goods and retail tech profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Board Games Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Educational Toys Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Toys Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- E-learning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article