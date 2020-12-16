StemBioSys, Inc. to Participate in Biotech Showcase Digital During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StemBioSys, Inc., a privately held biomedical company that manufactures and develops innovative, advanced human stem cell technologies to improve the predictive power of pre-clinical drug safety screening, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Hutchens will participate in Biotech Showcase Digital being held January 11-15, 2021.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event:

Biotech Showcase Digital Date:

January 11-15, 2021 Registration:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

During Biotech Showcase Digital, Mr. Hutchens will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss StemBioSys' business and its groundbreaking technology, CELLvo™ Matrix Plus, which is an extracellular matrix technology derived from human perinatal stem cells that can help more accurately predict the cardiac safety of drugs in the early development stage. Matrix Plus has been shown to support rapid functional and structural maturation of human induced pluripotent stem cell derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs) in culture and enable high throughput cardiotoxicity screening using mature human cardiomyocytes.

Recently published data indicate that Matrix Plus enables hiPSC-CM maturation in seven days compared to current approaches that deliver partial hiPSC-CM maturation within 30 to 100 days. Matrix Plus has also been shown to promote mature hiPSC-CM electrophysiological function and enable the in vitro visualization of reentrant arrhythmia responsible for fatal cardiac events in humans. StemBioSys is further working to show the technology can improve preclinical drug/toxicity testing for other indications and cell types.

About StemBioSys, Inc.

StemBioSys, Inc., is a privately held, San Antonio-based biomedical company that manufactures and develops innovative, advanced human stem cell technologies to improve the predictive power of pre-clinical drug safety screening. Its patented and proprietary technology platforms – licensed from the University of Texas System – overcome key obstacles to creating clinically useful cell therapies. StemBioSys markets its products to the global research community under the CELLvo™ brand name.

Contact:

StemBioSys, Inc.

Bob Hutchens

(210) 877-9323

[email protected]

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Ingrid Mezo

(646) 604-5150

[email protected]

SOURCE StemBioSys, Inc.