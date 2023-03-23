STEMBOARD WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Defense (DoD) announced that STEMBoard is a recipient of the fiscal year 2022 Nunn-Perry Award. The prestigious award recognizes Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) participants who have successfully expanded their footprint in the defense industrial base. STEMBoard will be recognized for its accomplishments on March 30, 2023, at the 2023 Mentor-Protégé Summit in Orlando, FL.

STEMBoard’s leadership team from left to right: Scott Sebens, Clare Boyle, Aisha Bowe, Miquel Adillon (PRNewsfoto/STEMBoard)

STEMBoard grew exponentially during the MPP under the mentorship of WiSC Enterprises, a Veteran-Owned Small Business in Chantilly, VA, and Morehouse College, a Historic HBCU College in Atlanta, GA. The Program was designed to help facilitate the growth of high-potential small businesses that can develop, deliver, and sustain the critical capabilities required to further implement the National Defense Strategy.

The success of the collaboration is evident through STEMBoard's notable achievements throughout the Program, including but not limited to the following:

STEMBoard increased annual billable revenue by $5.6M .

. STEMBoard grew its full-time employee count by 46% while expanding operations across six states.

STEMBoard successfully certified in three ISO®️ standards and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3, some of the world's most rigorous and well-recognized standards.

"We are proud of the growth realized in the MPP," said Aisha Bowe, Founder & CEO, STEMBoard. "The Program enabled STEMBoard to further mature our programs and processes while fueling innovation and diversifying our approach through strategic partnerships. STEMBoard is well-positioned to serve the needs of the DoD while providing innovative systems and capabilities to our commercial clients and partners."

STEMBoard is an award-winning engineering firm specializing in professional advisory services for elite organizations in the U.S Government. Founded in 2013 by Aisha Bowe, STEMBoard is an SBA 8(a) Certified Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) headquartered in Arlington, VA. STEMBoard is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and holds several industry-leading certifications demonstrating its commitment to excellence in the areas of quality management, information technology management and information security. For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, visit www.stemboard.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

