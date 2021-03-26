STEMconnector and NASA Join Together for Day of Design®

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMconnector and NASA proudly announce a Day of Design® program bringing STEM at NASA to students of all ages. The Day of Design program helps inform students of future STEM careers by connecting them to STEM professionals, real-world challenges, and project-based learning. NASA's Day of Design: Shooting Stars connects students to female scientists making an impact in space. This Day of Design program features a series of virtual events providing education and mentoring to young students about career possibilities at NASA.

The first of these series will take place in March 2021 in honor of Women's History Month.

"Women are making history every day at NASA," said Kris Brown, deputy associate administrator of NASA's Office of STEM Engagement. "Through our partnership with STEMconnector we aim to attract girls into STEM, increase awareness of opportunities for students at NASA and further support our shared passion of advancing women in STEM."

"We are living in exciting times - we have just seen NASA successfully land a rover on Mars, after traveling 290 million miles to get there. To try to put that into some kind of perspective the circumference of Earth is approx. 24 thousand miles" said Dr Jo Webber, FRSC CEO of STEMconnector. "We are thrilled to be working with NASA to bring the brilliance of STEM to schools across America."

Designed for K-12 and post-secondary schools, these virtual events will be distributed to participating schools via YouTube Premieres beginning on March 24th, 2021. With over 50 schools already enrolled as a result of STEMconnector's existing network, this no-cost virtual event is open to all K-12 and post-secondary schools that would like to participate. Please contact Bethanie Wisniewski at STEMconnector if you would like your school to be included.

About STEMconnector

STEMconnector is committed to increasing the number of STEM-ready workers in the global talent pool. Using our technology platform and network programming, we work with STEM-focused universities and colleges, and many of the world's largest companies including defense, technology and retail, to help corporations build, maintain and re-envision the STEM workforce. Our mission is to inform, stimulate and connect leaders with a passion for and vested interest in growing a STEM-ready workforce.

