STEMconnector, Million Women Mentors and Olay: Face the STEM Gap Role Model Event September 15, 2021
Sep 15, 2021, 06:00 ET
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMconnector, Million Women Mentors (MWM) and Olay are teaming up to show the future is female and science is beautiful. Announcing: Face the STEM Gap Role Model Event powering the dreams of girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) by connecting 1,000+ high school girls with inspiring female role models.
Wednesday, September 15 at 7:00 PM (EST), hear from influential women working in STEM, and enter to win a $500 cash education award. 200 female high school students will win educational awards- a total of $100,000 in STEM awards will be given out! Students can register here.
"We are facing the STEM gap with our partners at Olay to bring an amazing event to life for high school girls with big dreams and an opportunity to invest in their futures" said Dr Jo Webber, FRSC CEO of STEMconnector and Million Women Mentors. "We applaud Olay for taking a stand to create pathways for women and girls within STEM.
Panelists from Procter and Gamble include:
- Markaisa Black, PhD, Innovation Scientist
- Aster Chew, Packaging Scientist
- Monica Marlow, Skin Care Scientist
- Tori Moore, Olay Scientist
- Alyssa Pech, Operational Department Leader
The event will premiere on September 15, 2021, with additional viewing opportunities starting the week of September 20th. Reserve your spot now.
About STEMconnector
STEMconnector is committed to increasing the number of STEM-ready workers in the global talent pool. Using our technology platform and network programming, we work with STEM-focused universities and colleges, and many of the world's largest companies to build, maintain, and re-envision the STEM workforce.
About Million Women Mentors
Million Women Mentors (MWM) is an initiative of STEMconnector to spark the interest and confidence in women and girls to pursue STEM careers and leadership opportunities through the power of mentoring. With over 2.3 million mentorships completed, MWM is active in the US, Europe and Asia.
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE STEMconnector
