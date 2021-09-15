STEMconnector, Million Women Mentors and Olay: Face the STEM Gap Role Model Event September 15, 2021

Face the STEM Gap Role Model Virtual Event, connecting high school girls with female role models. September 15th Tweet this

"We are facing the STEM gap with our partners at Olay to bring an amazing event to life for high school girls with big dreams and an opportunity to invest in their futures" said Dr Jo Webber, FRSC CEO of STEMconnector and Million Women Mentors. "We applaud Olay for taking a stand to create pathways for women and girls within STEM.

Panelists from Procter and Gamble include:

Markaisa Black, PhD, Innovation Scientist

Aster Chew, Packaging Scientist

Monica Marlow , Skin Care Scientist

, Skin Care Scientist Tori Moore , Olay Scientist

, Olay Scientist Alyssa Pech , Operational Department Leader

The event will premiere on September 15, 2021, with additional viewing opportunities starting the week of September 20th. Reserve your spot now.

About STEMconnector

STEMconnector is committed to increasing the number of STEM-ready workers in the global talent pool. Using our technology platform and network programming, we work with STEM-focused universities and colleges, and many of the world's largest companies to build, maintain, and re-envision the STEM workforce.

About Million Women Mentors

Million Women Mentors (MWM) is an initiative of STEMconnector to spark the interest and confidence in women and girls to pursue STEM careers and leadership opportunities through the power of mentoring. With over 2.3 million mentorships completed, MWM is active in the US, Europe and Asia.

