StemCyte, Inc. Announces the Expansion of Two New Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Sites in Southern California

As a California-based hybrid public and private cord blood banking company with over 20 years' experience and a strong research focus, StemCyte stands ready as the optimal fit for this collaboration. The newborn stem cells collected from the cord blood will be processed and stored with the highest quality standards in the industry. "It is a huge honor and privilege for StemCyte to be partnered with UC Davis for California's Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program (UCBCP). Through this close collaboration and partnership, the program has been successful and fruitful, evidenced by its newly planned expansion of two more collection sites in SoCal at Fontana and Ontario. We are determined to work closely with physicians and staff through continuing support for this program to achieve its goals. StemCyte is one of the most accredited cord blood banks in the world and is the leading hybrid bank in Southern California, which provides services for public banking as well as private banking," said Dr. Jonas Wang, CEO of StemCyte, Inc.

About California's Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program (UCBCP)

California's Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program (UCBCP) is a statewide program administered by UC Davis Health in Sacramento. The collection service is the state's first comprehensive public system for collecting cord blood that will be stored at an established, qualified cord blood bank like StemCyte. Mothers can donate their newborns' umbilical cord blood and have it publicly banked so it is available to anyone for lifesaving transplantations.

The UCBCP team is training collection specialists and certifying collection sites at hospitals around the state. The public program is an important way to encourage as many donations as possible so that the range of California population groups is well represented and can enhance the national inventory of publicly stored cord blood units.

About StemCyte

StemCyte's rich history started with a mission of being dedicated to helping the world's physicians save more lives by providing high quality, safe and effective stem cell transplantation and therapy to all patients in need. Located in the US, India and Taiwan, StemCyte has supplied over 2100 cord blood units for a variety of life-threatening diseases to over 300 leading worldwide transplant centers. StemCyte is actively involved in the development of stem cell therapies. StemCyte has also been chosen by the US Department of Health and Human Services to help establish a public National Cord Blood Inventory. Its headquarters are located in Baldwin Park, CA. To learn more, visit www.StemCyte.com.

