StemCyte Launches First Insurance-Linked Public Cord Blood Access in Taiwan, Setting a New Standard in Cell Therapy Protection

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StemCyte International (TPEX: 4178), a global leader in cord blood banking and cell therapy, today announced the launch of its Public Bank Matching Protection Service in Taiwan, developed in collaboration with leading insurance partner, Taishin Life. This first-of-its-kind model connects insurance coverage to public cord blood resources, transforming how families access transplant protection while reinforcing the unmatched scale of StemCyte's dual public-private bank. StemCyte is the only cell therapy company in Taiwan to collaborate with the insurance industry to offer this type of service, establishing a new benchmark that connects life insurance coverage with access to cell therapy.

At the core of this milestone is REGENECYTE® (HPC, Cord Blood), which received U.S. FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) approval in late 2024. This designation makes StemCyte the only private cord blood company with an FDA-approved therapy for unrelated allogeneic transplantation, underscoring more than two decades of scientific and clinical leadership. Worldwide, allogeneic cord blood transplantation has supported the treatment of over 80 hematologic, immune, metabolic, and rare diseases.

"We are the first to integrate this innovative service with the insurance system, enabling more people to receive immediate support for cell therapy." — Tong-Young Lee, Ph.D. Post this

With a record of more than 2,300 successful transplants, StemCyte has become one of the most experienced providers in the field. The company upholds rigorous standards — FACT and AABB accreditations, participation in the NMDP Network, and TFDA GMP/GTP certifications, while advancing science through an RMAT designation (Long COVID program).

Tong-Young Lee, Ph.D., CEO of StemCyte, stated: "The true value of cord blood protection lies in its ability to save lives in critical moments. The clinical specifications and requirements for allogeneic transplants are far higher than those for autologous use. StemCyte's vast allogeneic public bank resources, accumulated over nearly 30 years, represent a barrier to entry for other autologous storage providers. We are the first to integrate this innovative service with the insurance system, enabling more people to receive immediate support for cell therapy."

StemCyte's success in establishing insurance-linked access to cord blood in Taiwan now serves as the foundation for planned partnerships in the United States. Expansion plans include ASEAN and other populous regions, supported by AI-driven HLA matching, to shorten time-to-match and investing in smart manufacturing capabilities for international distribution.

StemCyte's leadership has earned global recognition: in 2025, the company received the Taiwan BIO Award for Innovation of the Year and was honored at the Presidential Office by President Lai Ching-te. Together with its regulatory and clinical record, these astandard-bearer in international cell therapy.chievements confirm StemCyte's position as a standard-bearer in international cell therapy.

About StemCyte

Founded in 1997, StemCyte is a global leader in cord blood banking and regenerative medicine with operations in the United States, Taiwan, and India. The company has supported more than 2,300 transplants, maintains a diverse public inventory of 36,000+ donated units, and is the only private cord blood bank with a U.S. FDA-approved BLA for unrelated allogeneic use. Through its accredited dual public-private model and strategic partnerships, StemCyte expands access to clinically proven cell therapy worldwide. Learn more at www.stemcyte.com.

Media Contact

Michael Teufenkjian

Marketing Manager, StemCyte

[email protected]

SOURCE StemCyte