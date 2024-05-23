StemCyte Renews Contract with the California State Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StemCyte, a leader in cord blood-based regenerative therapeutics in Southern California, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with the California State Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program (CA-UCBCP). In collaboration with UC Davis Health, the CA-UCBCP has helped StemCyte enhance cord blood collection efforts.

StemCyte's commitment to ethnic diversity in cord blood banking is unmatched. With thousands of cord blood units banked from Latino, Asian, and African American communities, StemCyte has been the primary provider of transplant units through the CA-UCBCP since 2013. The enhanced contract includes additional funding to further diversify the NMDP National Registry, ensuring individuals of all racial and ethnic backgrounds can find genetically compatible cord blood units. Furthermore, StemCyte and UC Davis Health are working to establish new hospital collection sites in the Palm Springs area and Sacramento later this year.

Dr. Tong-Young Lee, CEO of StemCyte, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership renewal: "We are excited to renew our partnership with the CA-UCBCP so that we may continue to educate and empower expectant mothers and their families to contribute to life-saving treatments through cord blood donation. Our strengthened alliance with the CA-UCBCP is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing racial diversity in cord blood donations and supporting families facing serious health challenges."

Since the first umbilical cord blood transplant in 1988, approximately 60,000 patients globally have benefited from such procedures for various hematopoietic, immune, and metabolic disorders. StemCyte has played a pivotal role, supplying over 2,300 cord blood units for transplants, aiding 1 in 26 patients worldwide. The company's compliance with international quality standards has garnered the trust of over 350 transplant centers worldwide, including the top eight transplant centers in the United States.

In its pursuit for innovation, StemCyte submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for their HPC, Cord Blood product RegeneCyte® to the FDA in January 2022. This product aims to provide hematopoietic and immunologic reconstitution in patients with hematopoietic system disorders as part of unrelated donor transplantation procedures.

As a trailblazer in regenerative cell therapy, StemCyte offers both public and private umbilical cord blood banking and is actively developing new treatments. The company sponsors several ongoing clinical trials, including Phase II trials using cord blood for post-COVID syndrome and cord blood-derived mononuclear cells for spinal cord injury. A Phase II trial for acute ischemic stroke is also planned for 2024. Compassionate use treatments with HPC, Cord Blood and umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) have shown encouraging results in treating conditions such as cerebral palsy and hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy.

As the company continues to explore innovative regenerative cell therapy avenues for product development, StemCyte remains committed to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes. The company looks forward to a future where the potential of cord blood therapies is fully realized, offering new hope and healing to patients worldwide.

For more information about StemCyte's cord blood and cord tissue banking services, ongoing clinical trials, or the renewed partnership with CA-UCBCP, please visit www.stemcyte.com or call (626) 646-2500.

About StemCyte: StemCyte's global headquarters is located in Baldwin Park, California, with additional operations in Taiwan and India. The company has a unique dual public and private bank, accredited by both AABB and FACT. StemCyte is dedicated to helping more people worldwide achieve a better quality of life through the innovative use of cord blood and related stem cell therapies.

