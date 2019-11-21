StemoniX to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StemoniX, Inc., a leader in human microOrgan® platforms for drug discovery and development, announced today that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ping Yeh and its Chief Financial Officer Andy LaFrence will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held December 3 – 5, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York.

During the presentation, Mr. Yeh and Mr. LaFrence will discuss StemoniX's mission to revolutionize traditional drug discovery and development by improving the speed, accuracy and costs required to identify and test new drugs. Key to this strategic vision is StemoniX's microOrgan® platform technology, the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living microtissues engineered from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC). microOrgans are transforming drug discovery and early development by identifying therapeutic molecules that have prospect of higher probabilities of preclinical and clinical success.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: 10:10 a.m. (ET)

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

Room: Harlem Track - Kennedy 2, 4th floor

About StemoniX

StemoniX is accelerating the discovery of new medicines to treat challenging diseases via the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living human microOrgans®, including electrophysiologically active neural (microBrain®) and cardiac (microHeart®) cells. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, StemoniX's products combined with its proprietary data management and analytical tools (AnalytiX™) are revolutionizing traditional drug discovery and development by radically improving the speed, accuracy and costs required to identify new drugs and conduct initial human cell toxicity and efficacy testing. Through its Discovery as a Service offering, the company partners with organizations to screen compounds as well as to create customized microOrgan models and assays tailored to specific discovery and toxicity needs. Visit www.stemonix.com to learn how StemoniX is helping global institutions humanize drug discovery and development to bring the most promising medicines to patients.

