StemoniX's microBrain® and microHeart® Platforms to be Featured in Podium Presentation at the PREDiCT: 4th Annual 3D Tissue Models Summit

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StemoniX, Inc, a biotech company revolutionizing how new therapeutics are discovered, announced today that its Research and Development Director, Fabian Zanella, Ph.D., will deliver a podium presentation, "Expertise Insight by StemoniX," highlighting the company's microBrain 3D and microHeart technology at the PREDiCT: 4th Annual 3D Tissue Models Summit in Boston, Sept. 4-6, 2019. The presentation will be featured as part of the "Physiologically-relevant 3D hiPSC-based platforms empowering drug discovery" session.

During the podium presentation, Dr. Zanella will detail how 3D human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-based platforms are being used to transform drug discovery and preclinical development. Case studies for StemoniX's advanced hiPSC-derived platforms will be presented, highlighting their ability to improve the outcomes of drug discovery and toxicity studies. He will focus on StemoniX's neural (microBrain) and cardiac (microHeart) platforms, in which human cells assemble to mimic native tissue composition promoting robust activity, as well as discuss the platforms' expected responses to known cellular modulators.

Ping Yeh, co-founder and CEO of StemoniX, said: "The PREDiCT: 4th Annual 3D Tissue Models Summit is an ideal event to showcase the potential of our technology to fundamentally alter and accelerate the development of therapeutics. As presented by Dr. Zanella, the StemoniX microBrain and microHeart platforms, engineered from human skin cells, enable high-throughput preclinical drug screening in a human system without the need for drugs to enter a human body. This capability, combined with StemoniX's scalable, high-volume manufacturing processes, offers the potential to deliver significant time and cost savings to the pharmaceutical industry while, at the same time, enhancing the safety, consistency, and accuracy of human clinical trials, which today rely on animal models and small human samples as predictors of drug interactions across an entire patient population."

Podium Presentation Details

Title:

Expertise Insight by StemoniX Session:

Physiologically-relevant 3D hiPSC-based platforms empowering drug

discovery Event

PREDiCT: 4th Annual 3D Tissue Models Summit Date:

Sept. 5, 2019 Time:

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., EDT Location:

Boston, MA

About StemoniX

StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines to treat challenging diseases via the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living human microOrgans®, including electrophysiologically active neural (microBrain®) and cardiac (microHeart®) cells. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, StemoniX's products enable pharmaceutical scientists to quickly and economically conduct high-throughput screening in a simplified workflow. Through their Discovery as a Service branch, the company also partners with organizations to screen compounds as well as create customized microOrgan models and assays tailored to individual discovery and toxicity needs. Visit StemoniX.com to learn how StemoniX is helping global institutions humanize drug discovery and development to bring the most promising medicines to patients.

