StemRad Expands Advisory Board to Include Former Head of NRC and Former Assistant Secretary of Defense

Dr. Jaczko joins the team as a Senior Advisor following his tenure as Chairman of the Commission from May 13, 2009- July 9, 2012, where he was focused on strengthening security and safety regulations for U.S. nuclear power plants following the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear disaster in Japan. He championed initiatives to strengthen the safety and security of radioactive materials – including the development and implementation of a comprehensive national source tracking system. He also encouraged efforts to modernize emergency preparedness programs and to develop a Commission policy on the importance of a healthy "safety culture" at the NRC. Currently, Dr. Jaczko serves as an adjunct professor at Princeton University and will be working with StemRad to help advance its nuclear energy vertical.

"I am honored to be joining StemRad at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Dr. Jaczko. "I am looking forward to my new role and the opportunities that lie ahead as we work together to continue developing this technology and delivering it to our expanding roster of customers around the nation."

Mr. Andrew Weber has also joined StemRad as a Senior Advisor. Over the years, Mr. Weber has dedicated his professional life to countering nuclear, chemical, and biological threats and to strengthening global health security. His thirty years of US government service include five-and-a-half years as President Obama's Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs and he was a driving force behind Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction efforts to remove weapons-grade uranium from Kazakhstan and Georgia and nuclear-capable MiG-29 aircrafts from Moldova, to reduce biological weapons threats, and to destroy Libyan and Syrian chemical weapons stockpiles. In addition, Mr. Weber coordinated US leadership of the international Ebola response for the Department of State. Prior to joining the Pentagon as Advisor for Threat Reduction Policy in December 1996, Mr. Weber was posted abroad as a US Foreign Service Officer in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kazakhstan,and Hong Kong. Mr. Weber will use his expertise to help StemRad build out its military and defense sector.

"I am grateful to be joining such a forward thinking company," said Mr. Weber. "StemRad has already developed a very unique solution for military and first responder teams, and I am looking forward to working with this very talented team to continue enhancing, refining and providing this life-saving technology."

Dr. Jaczko's and and Mr. Weber's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for StemRad, as the company is currently expanding sales across different DoD, DoE, and DHS components, as well as establishing its selective shielding technology as standard emergency equipment in the nuclear energy sector both in the US and internationally.

"We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Jaczko and Mr. Weber join our Senior Advisory Board," said Dr. Oren Milstein, CEO of StemRad. "With Dr. Jaczko's and Mr. Weber's unparalleled experience and proven success in previous endeavors, StemRad will gain the strategic support and guidance it needs to positively impact the company's market presence and strategic direction. This caps an exciting month for us with our astronaut radiation vest being approved for flight on NASA's flagship mission to the Moon next year."

StemRad is an Israeli-American company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, that develops, manufactures and sells personal protective equipment (PPE) for ionizing radiation. It is the world's only company producing PPE intended to protect users from high energy ionizing radiation and the first to employ selective shielding in its products. Be it first-responders, military personnel or astronauts, StemRad's solutions are increasing radiation safety without compromising mission objectives. Groundbreaking science and careful attention to user needs allow StemRad to provide the wearer with the mobility and comfort required to perform critical tasks while remaining safe in the event of exposure to harmful radiation. Comprised of radiation biology experts, nuclear physicists, industrial designers, engineers and backed by world-leading scientists including three Nobel Laureates, StemRad provides cutting edge technology to protect our heroes on Earth and beyond. For more information, please visit www.stemrad.com.

