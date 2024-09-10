STEMREGEN® Forms Strategic Partnership with Liquivida® Wellness Center

Launch event will take place on September 13 at Liquivida flagship in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMREGEN® , the trailblazer in stem cell science-backed supplements that support the body's innate repair system, announced a strategic partnership with the full-service wellness center Liquivida® to offer its line of supplements at the flagship location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The collaboration enables Stemregen to expand its retail footprint in longevity and regenerative health clinics in the U.S., while providing Liquivida clients with breakthrough formulations that optimize stem cell function in the body.

To celebrate the collaboration, Liquivida and Stemregen will host a launch event at Liquivida Wellness Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (3708 North Ocean Blvd.) on Friday, September 13 from noon - 4 p.m. The public is invited to hear Stemregen's Chief Science Officer and Founder Christian Drapeau discuss the human body's natural repair system and how Stemregen optimizes and supports this vital function, as well as how the combined forces of Stemregen plus Liquivida enable healthy aging and rejuvenation from within.

"We're proud to partner with Liquivida to bolster their multitude of offerings for a personalized, results-oriented approach to health and wellness treatments," said Stemregen CEO Ryan Riley. "Our proprietary stem cell supplement line allows Liquivida customers to enhance their treatments by boosting the number of stem cells in circulation, supporting body repair and renewal for healthy aging. This collaboration is game-changing for those looking to slow down the hallmarks of aging, and we're thrilled to join Liquivida in our shared mission."

"Stemregen and Liquivida are both research-driven companies with a deep commitment to improving overall quality of life by empowering consumers to take their health into their own hands," said Liquivida's CEO and Founder, Sam Tejada. "Stemregen's unique ingredients studied for their effect on stem cell function and the repair system makes them the perfect partner for Liquivida as we continue to offer personalized, best-in-class treatments and services for our customers."

Dr. Christopher Davis, Chief Medical Officer at Liquivida said, "We are excited to work with Stemregen to further expand our offerings for our customer base. We hope to expand this partnership into our franchises nationwide and offer Stemregen's incredible products to all of our customers."

Following the initial launch in Ft. Lauderdale, Stemregen will look to expand the partnership to Liquivida's additional 21 locations and network of 4,000 doctors and practitioners, with the goal of replicating this model across other health and biohacking outlets.

ABOUT LIQUIVIDA®

Liquivida® was founded by retired firefighter/paramedic, Sam Tejada , in response to the glaring disparity in health care equality he witnessed while serving his community. His goal was to bring preventative medicine to the masses so that more people had access to alternative therapies and solutions to live longer, fuller, healthier lives. A decade later, Liquivida® is a full-service wellness center and franchise helping people across America to replenish, rehydrate, and revitalize through vitamin IV therapy, medical grade weight loss solutions, sexual wellness programs, regenerative therapies and aesthetics. Operated by a respected network of medical professionals, Liquivida® offers a custom and personalized approach to health, going beyond the surface to identify root causes and treat underlying issues, rather than just symptoms, to achieve sustainable health and wellness.

ABOUT STEMREGEN®

Stemregen® creates supplements containing plant extracts and bioactives sourced from around the globe that have been documented to naturally increase the number of circulating stem cells in the human body. Its core product includes Stemberry™; a sea buckthorn berry extract, Stemaloe™; a unique species of aloe from Madagascar, and other ingredients. One serving of two capsules was documented to trigger the release of an average of 10 million additional stem cells from bone marrow to help support the body's innate repair system, paving the way for healthy aging with optimal health and longevity.

Stemregen Founder and Chief Science Officer, Christian Drapeau, MSc. is a neurophysiology scientist and leading voice on stem cells who focuses on discovering and developing ways to enhance human production of stem cells naturally, mostly through plant extracts that stimulate the body's own stem cell production. He was the first to propose and publish the hypothesis that stem cells constitute the "repair system" of the body, as published in his peer-reviewed Medical Hypotheses article in October 2002, and documented in the first edition of his breakthrough book Cracking the Stem Cell Code in 2010. Owning nine patents related to stem cells, he has spent over 23 years conducting research to better understand the role they play and identifying ways to improve the performance of the body's repair system, the foundation of regenerative medicine.

PRESS CONTACT

