STEMREGEN® Partners with Iconic Athlete and Wellness Advocate Gabby Reece

"I appreciate that STEMREGEN Sport supports my body's own natural physiology and it's a game changer for my recovery routine," said Reece. "As someone who puts a lot of physical stress on my body, I knew this product was the real deal because I could actually feel my body recovering more quickly, soon after I started taking it."

Similar to the company's hero product STEMREGEN Release , STEMREGEN Sport contains a blend of plant extracts that help the body release more of its own stem cells into circulation; which, in turn, help support organ and tissue function, fostering healthy aging and rejuvenation from within. STEMREGEN Sport is designed specifically for athletes and those engaged in regular strenuous physical activity, as stem cells play a critical role in recovery, resilience, and endurance. The formula features pterostilbene (an antioxidant found in certain superfoods) and notoginseng to support muscle recovery in addition to its proprietary blend of ingredients that release an average of 10 million additional stem cells after taking two capsules.

This collaboration is part of the brand's efforts to revolutionize recovery and support athletes of all levels in unlocking the body's full potential by way of natural daily stem cell support.

"We're thrilled to partner with Gabby Reece as we bring our transformative recovery product STEMREGEN Sport to market and share this product with athletes everywhere who can meaningfully benefit from it," said Christian Drapeau, MSc, STEMREGEN Founder and Chief Science Officer. "Gabby is a true legend and inspiration with a deep understanding of peak athletic performance and recovery. Her genuine interest and personal experience with the product made her the perfect ambassador for our brand."

STEMREGEN Sport launched in May 2024 and is NSF Certified for Sport® to ensure compliance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. Recommended dosage is two capsules per day, and an additional two capsules after strenuous physical activity. The product is available on the company's website and in select physician regenerative clinics.

STEMREGEN® creates supplements containing plant extracts and bioactives sourced from around the globe that have been documented to naturally increase the number of circulating stem cells in the human body and support overall stem cell function. Its core product includes Stemberry™; a sea buckthorn berry extract, Stemaloe™; a unique species of aloe from Madagascar, and other ingredients. One serving of two capsules was documented to trigger the release of an average of 10 million additional stem cells from bone marrow to help support the body's innate repair system, paving the way for healthy aging with optimal health and longevity. For more information, go to stemregen.co .

Gabby Reece is a volleyball legend, inspirational leader, trailblazer in health and fitness, New York Times bestselling author, wife, and mother. A force to be reckoned with on the microphone, she is host of The Gabby Reece Show, a top podcast where health, wellness, sport, psychology, and business experts share their most valuable and actionable information with her audience. As Co-Founder of XPT (Extreme Performance Training™) and Laird Superfood, she is dedicated to her role as a leader in the health and fitness industry.

