STEMREGEN® TO UNVEIL THREE NEW STEM-CELL-BOOSTING SUPPLEMENTS AT UPCOMING BIOHACKING CONFERENCE

NSF Certified Supplement Protocols Launch for Biohackers and Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMREGEN®, the pioneer in stem cell science-backed supplements that support the body's innate repair system, expands its portfolio with three new products that further support stem cell function in the body. These additional formulas focus on athletic recovery, supporting the body's microcirculatory system, and increasing cellular communication. The company's flagship product, containing a blend of plant extracts that help the body release more of its own stem cells into the body, is now named STEMREGEN® Release; it increases the number of circulating stem cells, which in turn helps support organ and tissue function, fostering healthy aging and rejuvenation from within. Each of the brand's new products target a specific aspect of the body's own repair system:

STEMREGEN® Sport is designed for athletes and those undergoing regular strenuous physical activity, as stem cells play an important role in physical recovery, resilience, and endurance. It features a blend of pterostilbene (an antioxidant found in certain superfoods) and notoginseng to support muscle recovery. Recommended dosage is two capsules per day, and an additional two capsules after strenuous physical activity.





STEMREGEN® Mobilize is a drink powder that mixes into water and when consumed, enhances the ability of stem cells to circulate throughout the body. It contains fibrinolytic enzymes that break down fibrin, ensuring a more optimal and smoother flow through the microvasculature. This process is crucial for efficient stem cell delivery. It also includes a proprietary blend of natural nitric oxide producers to dilate blood vessels, bioflavonoids to support the formation of collagen and connective tissue which in turn supports capillary wall strength and flexibility, and complex polysaccharides that support and maintain a healthy glycocalyx. It can be taken solo or in conjunction with Stemregen Release and Stemregen Signal.





STEMREGEN® Signal clears the way for stem cells to navigate through the body and find tissues in need of repair. The formula targets and modulates the formation of signaling molecules and excess cytokines that cloud stem cell navigation. By improving the "signal-to-noise ratio" in the bloodstream, stem cells can reach targeted areas in the body more directly. Dosage is two to four tablets per day, taken along with Release and Mobilize.

Additionally, STEMREGEN Sport is now NSF Certified for Sport® to ensure compliance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. Signal and Mobilize will also soon be NSF Certified as well.

"This new expansion to the Stemregen supplement line features high quality ingredients from plant extracts that I've been taking for years," said Dave Asprey, Father of Biohacking, NYT Bestselling Author and Founder of Upgrade Labs, Danger Coffee, and 40 Years of Zen. "I'm excited to add their new protocol to my daily regimen and to the 40 Years of Zen program to help our attendees release more of their own stem cells, naturally; yet another way we help them upgrade their lives."

"We're thrilled to bring these innovative new products to market, recognizing the many opportunities to fuel the body's natural repair system, including for athletic recovery," said Ryan Riley, CEO of Stemregen. "Our core product – now named Release – remains the most powerful stem cell supplement on the market for general use, and we will continue to innovate based on specific use cases and market demands."

Each product was formulated by Stemregen Founder and Chief Science Officer Christian Drapeau MSc., the neurophysiology scientist to first propose and publish the hypothesis that stem cells constitute the "repair system" of the body. With 23 years of stem cell research under his belt and nine patents, Christian has built the company and leads the brand's cutting-edge stem cell research.

"Through our research and product R&D, we're recognizing the full extent of how powerful the body's innate repair system can be with the right support," said Christian Drapeau, Founder & Chief Science Officer of Stemregen. "I've drawn from nature's immense pharmacopeia to formulate the most potent ingredient blends to optimize healthy stem cell function with the Stemregen Protocol and this is just the beginning."

Products are available individually, and as part of two different supplement protocols for maximum effect:

The STEMREGEN® Protocol – Release, Signal, and Mobilize form a comprehensive approach to enhanced stem cell function in the body. Combining each products' individual benefits of stem cell release, enhanced microcirculation, and balanced cellular signaling, the protocol triad forms the only approach to enhancing the body's innate system.





The STEMREGEN® Sport Protocol – Sport, Signal, and Mobilize provide a comprehensive approach to activate peak performance for athletes. By enhancing stem cell function, improving microcirculation, and modulating cellular signaling, it supports healthy tissue repair and renewal to help boost post-workout recovery and enhance vitality.

The new products are available on the company's website and in select physician regenerative clinics timed to Stemregen presenting as the title sponsor of the 10th annual Biohacking Conference, hosted by Dave Asprey, taking place in Dallas, Texas May 30 to June 1.

For more information about the brand and its scientific inventor and founder, follow @StemCellChristian on TikTok and Instagram, and @Stemregen on Instagram.

ABOUT STEMREGEN®

Stemregen® uses the most powerful ingredients found in nature's plants to create the most scientifically advanced stem cell solutions for optimal health and longevity. Its core product, Release®, includes Stemberry™; a sea buckthorn berry extract, Stemaloe™; a unique species of aloe from Madagascar, and other ingredients. One serving of two capsules was documented to trigger the release of an average of 10 million additional stem cells from bone marrow to help support the body's innate repair system, paving the way for healthy aging and optimal rejuvenation from within.

SOURCE STEMREGEN