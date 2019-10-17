StemSpine® to Launch in the United States Following Successful Treatments Overseas with 12+ Months Data Showing Safety and Efficacy

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics using stem cell treatments, today announced the successful clinical commercialization of StemSpine®.

StemSpine®, a patented procedure for the treatment of chronic lower back pain (CLBP) utilizing a patient's own stem cells, has successfully been implemented with the treatment of the first patients with over 12+ months of data showing safety and efficacy. The company plans to submit the results for publication in a peer reviewed journal imminently.

The company will begin commercializing StemSpine® in the US with the launch of a new website and physician recruitment in the weeks ahead. "As we've previously announced it was our goal to commercialize StemSpine® in 2019, so we're pleased with the progress of this technology and the value it brings to our company as domestic commercialization begins," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

"StemSpine® will surely be welcomed by the over 50 million Americans suffering from CLBP in the United States as a drug free alternative. Currently, there are minimal treatment options for patients that suffer from this debilitating pain, with roughly 50% of patients progressing to opioids and surgery,1" said Thomas Ichim PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. and patent inventor.

About Chronic Lower Back Pain:

Chronic lower back pain represents a leading cause of disability worldwide and is the most common non-cancer reason for opioid prescription in the U.S. It affects up to 30% of U.S. adults and is estimated to cost the U.S. healthcare system over $100 billion each year.

1 https://healthcare.utah.edu/publicaffairs/news/2019/10/heal-initiative.php

