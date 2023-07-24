STEMWerkz Introduces STEMWerkz Learn: A Teacher-Centric Platform Revolutionizing STEM Education

LINCOLN, R.I., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMWerkz, a leader in digital STEM learning, announces the beta launch of STEMWerkz Learn, a game-changing platform that provides educators with comprehensive control over lesson planning, content delivery, and classroom management, in a groundbreaking shift from conventional educational software solutions.

STEMWerkz Learn boasts a wide variety of interactive videos, quizzes, and learning objectives crafted to boost student engagement and comprehension. The platform's unique structure, presenting learning topics as quest-like progressions, motivates students to level up, mastering diverse subjects. Alongside a robust testing system and an interactive leaderboard, STEMWerkz Learn fosters healthy competition and drives students towards excellence.

Key to the platform is the Teacher's Suite, a potent toolkit offering educators full command over their classrooms. Teachers can organize classes, design custom content, and monitor individual student progression. Lesson planning is simplified and efficient, allowing educators to select topics based on their subject and tailor them to suit their specific class's needs. Additionally, STEMWerkz Learn permits educators to filter content based on the national curriculum standards relevant to their country.

The Teacher's Suite features the Mastery Matrix, an analytical tool tracking student competency and topic relevancy within the curriculum. Teachers can adjust the difficulty level of a topic if they identify an area of struggle across the class, ensuring all students receive the support they need.

STEMWerkz Learn introduces several additional modules to enrich the educational experience:

  • Nodma: An online content authoring and delivery tool that enables teachers to create custom content and quizzes beyond existing STEMWerkz Learn resources.
  • STEAMValley: A cutting-edge serious game that teaches science and engineering concepts, challenging students to apply their knowledge to solve real-world problems.
  • The STEMWerkz Channel: A streaming service offering a vast collection of interactive learning stories in science and engineering, aiding students in exploring concepts and meeting their syllabus requirements.

"STEMWerkz Learn redefines the educational landscape," said Mark Salata, a spokesperson for STEMWerkz. "By granting teachers greater control and providing dynamic tools for student engagement and growth, we aim to ensure student success in the classroom and beyond."

About STEMWerkz STEMWerkz is a leading STEM digital learning platform that merges knowledge, interactivity, fun, and motivation into one innovative learning experience, revolutionizing STEM education.

