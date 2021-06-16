STENA AB Announces Tender Offer Expiration and Final Results

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena AB (the " Company ") announced today the expiration and final tender results of the Company's previously announced cash tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") to purchase a portion of its 7.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (the " Notes ") in a principal amount of up to $250,000,000 (the " Tender Cap "). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the offer to purchase, dated May 18, 2021 (as amended by the Company's notice, dated June 1, 2021, the " Offer to Purchase ").

As previously announced, following the early tender date on June 1, 2021 (the " Early Tender Date "), the Company purchased on June 4, 2021 (the " Early Settlement Date ") $131,105,000 in principal amount of Notes which had been tendered by the Early Tender Date.

Following the Early Tender Date and prior to the expiration of the Tender Offer on June 15, 2021, an additional $3,168,000 principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Such Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase on June 17, 2021.

The total principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and the total principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer are as set forth in the table below.

Title of

Security CUSIP

Numbers Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Prior to Tender

Offer Tender Cap Principal

Amount

Tendered/ Accepted for

Purchase

Prior to Early

Tender Date Principal

Amount

Tendered/ Accepted for

Purchase

After Early

Tender Date Total Principal

Amount

Tendered/ Accepted for

Purchase Total Amount

Tendered as

Percentage of

Amount

Outstanding

Prior to Tender

Offer 7.00% Senior

Notes due 2024 858577AR0

and

W8758PAK2 $527,000,000 $250,000,000 $131,105,000 $3,168,000 $134,273,000 25.48%

















The consideration for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer is $1,050.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased Notes from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the relevant settlement date for the Notes.

J.P. Morgan AG acted as dealer manager for the Tender Offer.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as tender and information agent for the Tender Offer.

About Stena AB

Stena AB is one of the largest privately held companies in Sweden and a leading participant in the worldwide shipping industry. Stena AB owns and operates one of the world's largest international passenger and freight ferry services and owns and charters drilling rigs, Roll-on/Roll-off vessels and crude oil and petroleum product tankers. Stena AB also invests in and manages residential and commercial real estate, principally in Sweden and The Netherlands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release and the documents incorporated by reference in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning applicable securities laws. These statements include statements about the tender offer, amounts tendered and accepted for purchased and the timing for the final settlement of the Tender Offer. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including those discussed in the Offer to Purchase published in connection with the tender offer. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release or elsewhere as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

