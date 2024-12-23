Stena RoRo takes delivery of the battery hybrid vessel Guillaume de Normandie

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has taken delivery of E-Flexer No. 12 - in a series of 15 vessels - from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The ship is the Guillaume de Normandie and is long-term chartered to the French shipping company Brittany Ferries. In April next year, the ship will enter service on the Portsmouth - Caen route, replacing the Normandie, which has sailed the route since 1992. This is the fifth of five ordered E-Flexer vessels for the Brittany Ferries fleet.

Just as with four of the five E-Flexer ships that Stena RoRo has delivered to Brittany Ferries, the vessel will be powered by multi-fuel engines as well as the market's largest battery-hybrid package of 12 MWh. With these batteries, the ship will be able to operate in and out of port solely on battery power and even maneuver when docking and undocking without using the ship's diesel engines.

This is a unique technical solution that provides significantly lower CO2 emissions for the ship.

The E-Flexer concept has been continuously developed in line with future environmental requirements, and through its technical design and high degree of innovation, it can fulfill and exceed both existing and future international requirements.

The Guillaume de Normandie is also equipped with a shore connection with an output of 8 MW for high-speed charging of the batteries, which also enables a completely fossil-free stay when in port. With the installed battery capacity, the vessel can operate at speeds of up to 17.5 knots on batteries alone.

The ship's engines can be powered by marine diesel (MGO), liquefied natural gas (LNG), biodiesel or biogas. In addition, the PTI/PTO system with the Battery Power function can be used for propulsion at sea or maneuvering in port. The system is scalable, which means that in the future, the Guillaume de Normandie can operate entirely on batteries or with a combination of the different fuels.

The ship's modern interior (designed by Figura Arkitekter AB) has been especially created for the current route and with clear influences from Normandy. The ship is certified for 1300 passengers along with 2410 lane meters of cargo, whereof 176 lane meters for personal cars.

The E-Flexer series is based on a basic concept with vessels larger than most existing RoPax ferries and features a highly flexible design. Each ship is tailored to customers' needs, both commercially and technically. An optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders along with opportunities to incorporate new environmentally friendly technology contribute to the E-Flexer vessels being at the absolute forefront in terms of sustainability and performance as well as cost and energy efficiency.

"It is with great satisfaction and pride that we have now taken delivery of the twelfth E-Flexer vessel in the series," says Stena RoRo AB Managing Director Per Westling. "Within the framework of the E-Flexer concept, there has been continuous technical development and we can offer our customers flexible and future-proof propulsion systems that by a wide margin meet both today's and future environmental requirements. The large battery hybrid system we installed on the Guillaume de Normandie means that the ship can operate optimally, in step with regulatory developments, or in accordance with the operator's own policies."

The Guillaume de Normandie is chartered to Brittany Ferries for 10 years.

The total of five E-Flexer ships ordered by Brittany Ferries are renewing and modernizing the company's current fleet of cargo and passenger ships. The first ferry, the Galicia, was delivered in the autumn of 2020, the second in November 2021, the third in December 2023. The Saint-Malo was delivered in October 2024, which is the fourth vessel in the series, and the Guillaume de Normandie in December 2024, the fifth and final ship.

Stena RoRo currently has 15 confirmed orders at CMI Jinling, Weihai shipyard for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two orders for New Max RoRo vessels. Twelve vessels have now been delivered.

Stena E-Flexer orders:

1. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivered in 2019

2. Stena Line; Stena Line's network in the Irish Sea, delivered in 2020

3. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivered in 2020

Long-term charter agreement

4. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivered in 2021

5. DFDS; DFDS network; delivered in 2021

Long-term charter agreement

6. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2021

Long-term charter agreement; LNG operation

7. Stena Line; Stena Line network, delivered from the shipyard in May 2022

Extended version

8. Stena Line; Stena Line's network, delivered from the shipyard in September 2022

Extended version

9. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivered in December 2022

Long-term charter agreement, LNG operation

10. Marine Atlantic; Marine Atlantic network, delivered in February 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

11. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivered in 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

12. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivered in 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

13. Corsica Linea, Corsica Linea network, delivery 2026

LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

14. Attica Group, delivery April 2027

Methanol-ready, battery-hybrid installation

15. Attica Group, delivery August 2027

Methanol-ready, battery-hybrid installation

E-Flexer No. 12 specifications for Brittany Ferries:

Length: 194.7 m

Draught: 6.5 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1300 passengers and 2410 lane meters, of which 176 lane meters are intended for automobiles

Passenger cabins: 222 distributed over four decks

Speed: 23 knots (17.5 on batteries only

Photos: CMJS Shipyard

Captions:

Guillaume de Normandie – Brittany Ferries Batteri room 1 Batteri room 2 Les Planches, the ship's bar on deck 8, shows clear influences from Normandy There is a special lounge on deck 6 for the ship's pod cabin guests Riva Bella , the restaurant in the forward section of deck 7

For more information, please contact:

Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB

Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54

Email: [email protected]

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

Brittany Ferries is a French ferry company and tour operator based in Roscoff, France. The company was founded by an agricultural cooperative in Breton for exporting vegetables to the UK. The first ferry voyage was from Roscoff to Plymoth on January 2, 1972, the day after the UK joined the EEC – the European Economic Community, the predecessor to the EU. The cargo consisted of artichokes and cauliflower. The company quickly expanded with more ships and routes when it became clear that the biggest market was British tourists who wanted to explore Brittany and later Normandy as well. Brittany Ferries presently operates 14 routes connecting France, Great Britain, Spain and Ireland. In a normal year, the company has sales of approximately 450 million Euros and transports approximately 2.5 million passengers and 205,000 freight units. The company is still largely owned by French farmers, supported by the regions of Brittany and Normandy, and prides itself on being the largest employer of seafarers in France.www.brittanyferries.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/r/stena-roro-takes-delivery-of-the-battery-hybrid-vessel-guillaume-de-normandie,c4086104

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/4086104/3189235.pdf Stena RoRo takes delivery of the battery hybrid vessel Guillaume de Normandie https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/guillaume-de-normandie,c3365506 Guillaume de Normandie https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/battery-pack,c3365507 Battery pack https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/battery-pack,c3365508 Battery pack https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/les-planches-the-ship-s-bar-on-deck-8-with-influences-from-normandie,c3365509 Les Planches the ship s bar on deck 8 with influences from Normandie https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/dormitary-pod-lounge-area---on-deck-6,c3365510 Dormitary pod lounge area - on deck 6 https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/riva-bella-the-restaurant-in-the-forward-section-of-deck-7,c3365511 Riva Bella the restaurant in the forward section of deck 7

SOURCE Stena RoRo