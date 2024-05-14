Steno Launches 'Transcript Genius,' Closes $46M in Funding

New AI Tool Empowers Litigators Unprecedented Transcript Analysis Across Entire Library

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steno , the tech-enabled provider of legal support and court reporting services, launched a first-of-its-kind generative AI tool for transcript analysis called Transcript Genius, which revolutionizes how attorneys interact with transcripts.

With the unveiling of Transcript Genius, Steno also announced the completion of $46 million in additional capital.

Transcript Genius transforms the traditional, labor-intensive process of transcript analysis, offering a much-needed solution that saves time while enhancing case strategy. The tool enables dynamic interaction with a library of transcripts in a case, empowering litigators to efficiently parse testimony to identify key facts, inaccuracies, and conflicting information within seconds.

This new potential to dynamically engage with transcripts enables litigators and legal teams to quickly access customized insights, streamlining their workflow and uncovering details in testimony that might otherwise be overlooked. With the ability to ask their own questions about testimony, attorneys will be better equipped to make informed decisions faster than ever before.

"At Steno, we recognize the exhaustive effort litigators put into reviewing transcripts. Transcript Genius is our response to their call for smarter, more efficient tools. It's about empowering them to maximize their time and talents in pursuit of justice," said Dylan Ruga, Steno's co-founder and president.

This sentiment is echoed in the legal community, with early adopters praising the platform's capacity to provide instant, relevant insights.

"Adopting Transcript Genius into our firm's practice has been a game-changer. What used to take hours now takes minutes, and we're more confident than ever in our case strategies," said Cindy Hickox, an early beta user and seasoned litigator.

Notable features of Transcript Genius include:

Gives litigators the capability to ask any question, providing customizable responses tailored to specific case needs

The ability to highlight inconsistencies and discrepancies within and between transcripts with just a click

Deeper analysis of testimony to strengthen arguments, including page and line references for manual follow-up

An all-in-one platform feature for seamless integration into attorney workflows

The platform's power to adjust the focus, detail, and length of its answers enables litigators to drill into the aspects that matter most. Whether preparing for trial or strategizing for a settlement negotiation, Transcript Genius turns hours of transcript review into minutes of targeted analysis.

About Steno:

Founded on the simple idea that deposition services shouldn't be an obstacle when trying to win a case, Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions.

To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit www.steno.com

