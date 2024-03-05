Stensul Named to Forbes 2024 List of America's Best Startup Employers

Reinforces Stensul's Reputation as an 'Exceptional Place for Exceptional People'

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stensul , the Marketing Creation Platform, has been recognized by Forbes as one of " America's Best Startup Employers 2024. "

"Being named one of America's best startup employers by Forbes is further validation that Stensul is an exceptional place for exceptional people. Our team is made up of individuals who are highly capable, strongly motivated, and want to win as a team," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder and CEO. "We're growing and looking for more terrific people to grow and win with us."

"Stensul's Marketing Creation Platform™ is changing how companies, particularly large enterprises, create marketing assets, enabling teams to run higher-performing campaigns," Dinkin said. "The quality of our customer list is second to none, and that is a direct reflection of the extremely high quality of our team."

The Forbes list is the result of an exhaustive analysis of over 7 million data points by Forbes and its research partner Statista. It reflects the 500 companies that stood out from over 20,000 U.S. companies considered. Final rankings are based on three criteria:

Employer reputation - The company scores high on relevant workplace aspects, including employee engagement, company culture, and company strategy



- The company scores high on relevant workplace aspects, including employee engagement, company culture, and company strategy Employee satisfaction - The company's retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity, and inclusively stand above the rest



- The company's retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity, and inclusively stand above the rest Growth - The company's headcount total, headcount growth, and job openings reflect an organization experiencing strong growth.

"On top of the recent Series C funding we raised, Stensul just had the best quarter in our company's history, and we are actively seeking extremely talented people to join our team," Dinkin said. "Being named to Forbes list of 'America's Best Startup Employers 2024' is recognition of Stensul being an incredibly rewarding place to work, and our long-held belief that our amazing team is the company's most valuable asset. We're hiring, come join us!"

Current open roles at Stensul can be seen at https://stensul.com/careers . Stensul was ranked #106 on the Forbes "America's Best Startup Employer 2024."

About Stensul

Stensul dramatically reduces marketing creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving marketing performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying marketing asset creation for all marketers so they can create high-performing campaigns that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, workflow platforms, image digital asset management platforms, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding marketing creation problems include BlackRock, BMW, Cisco, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens, Thomson Reuters, and Yahoo. For more information, visit https://stensul.com .

SOURCE Stensul