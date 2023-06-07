Step 2 for XTrend Speed Development Strategy: Global Branding & Upgrading Service

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 2023, XTrend announced its Step 2 for Global Branding & Upgrading Service. After succeeding in reaching a top broker in the second half of 2022, XTrend started collaborating with the sports industry and charity, then becoming a sponsor ACF Fiorentina.

For its worldwide customers, Branding & Service are boosted to a new level. Starting from a cutting in trading costs and commissions on certain instruments, it followed all-round upgrades. Private manager teams will be launched globally to provide personalized communication to customers of different jurisdiction, providing higher-quality services to customers.

Zero Commission

To ensure retail investors to enjoy investment, XTrend global brand has committed to develop a trading app with the lowest cost. Therefore, XTrend global brand has adopted the zero commission measure and fully upgraded the brand to lower trading costs for traders. Now, clients can trade hundreds of instruments, including forex and stocks, free of commissions. And that is just the beginning. XTrend global brand will upgrade the iteration quickly to make change in the spread and the commissions. 

Private Manager Teams

In later 2022, XTrend global brand added Hong Kong shares into instruments, launched private manager teams in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, and proactively cooperated with regional Southeast Asian vendors. This year, the private manager teams will be launched around the world to provide personalized communication in local languages for a higher-quality service.

About XTrend Speed

XTrend Speed is an authorized financial service provider in South Africa, and is regulated by FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) under the FSP license number 23497.

In 2022, XTrend Speed won 6 awards, including Best Forex Trading App - Asia and Best Mobile Broker Award - Europe. More than 3000 users write reviews about XTrend Speed on Trustpilot (a review platform) where a rating is 4.8 of 5.0.

XTrend Speed provides more than 260 instruments about Forex, commodity, index and stock. It features functions such as Watch Live that livestreams the market analysis, Starters School, Copy Trading.

In addition, XTrend Speed has been active in the sports industry. In the second half of 2022, it sponsored ACF Fiorentina (2022-2023 season), indicating it markets its brand from online to offline, so as to further increase its influence and expand its user community.

Website: www.xtrendspeed.com 

XTrend Speed

