Step Aside Hunter Biden, Trump Painting Sells for Thousands at Online Auction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Mark Kaye painted a portrait of President Donald Trump during his live radio show. The painting was inspired by President Joe Biden's son Hunter revealing that he has changed careers once again and is becoming a professional artist.

Painting that is better than Hunter Biden's Mark Kaye painting live during his syndicated radio show

"When we reported that Hunter Biden was painting full time, we laughed," explains Kaye. "But when we heard that art dealers were prepared to offer $500,000 to $1,000,000 for an original Hunter Biden painting, we cried. That's when we decided that if a talentless ne'er-do-well like Hunter Biden could get millions of dollars for his paintings, so could we!"

Mark Kaye didn't create the portrait alone. He crowdsourced ideas from his listeners all around the world.

"We took live phone calls from our fans and asked them what we should paint," explains Kaye. "If they asked for it, we painted it. That's how we ended up with our portrait of President Donald Trump. He's a fan favorite to say the least."

In addition to President Trump, listeners to the show suggested Kaye paint a wall, a pickle, a pink flamingo, and a bat smoking a cigarette.

"The bat," says Kaye, "is symbolic of the Covid-19 pandemic which was originally linked to the infamous flying rodent. The cigarette dangling out of his mouth is an homage to Hunter Biden himself."

Kaye's portrait is currently for sale via online auction at BETTERTHANHUNTER.com with an asking price of $10,000 or best offer.

"We've seen Hunter Biden's work and, quite frankly, this painting is way better. That's why we decided on BETTERTHANHUNTER.com," says Kaye. "As far as the $10,000 asking price, well, we didn't want to be greedy. Plus, people love a bargain. Instead of paying $1,000,000 for a painting by the President's son, you can get one that is better than Hunter's for a fraction of the price. It's a real steal!"

Within minutes of listing the sale, fans of the Mark Kaye Show had driven the price up to $2100.

The auction ends on Monday, June 21st, at 2:45 eastern time. The winner will be announced LIVE during The Mark Kaye Show.

Media contact:

Mark Kaye

[email protected]

202-740-6781

SOURCE The Mark Kaye Show