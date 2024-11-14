Step Into a World of Fantasy: Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle Premieres May 2025

HELEN, Ga., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an unforgettable journey where reality and imagination intertwine at Mirth & Mischief, a groundbreaking, fully immersive theatrical adventure premiering May 2, 2025, at Uhuburg Castle. Running on select Friday and Saturday nights, this extraordinary experience invites adult guests into a fantastical realm teeming with larger-than-life characters, interactive storytelling, and surprises around every corner.

A Pioneering Immersive Experience

Uhuburg Castle, set in the enchanting North Georgia Mountains, will transform into a realm of fantasy and wonder with Mirth & Mischief, a groundbreaking immersive theater experience. Kicking off May 2, this production invites audiences on a journey through captivating performances, interactive quests, and magical landscapes. With its blend of cirque-style acrobatics, live music, and vibrant after-parties, Mirth & Mischief promises a one-of-a-kind adventure for all ages.

Nestled within the breathtaking Uhuburg Castle in North Georgia, Mirth & Mischief redefines immersive entertainment. Guests are encouraged to roam freely across the castle's sprawling 2.5-acre grounds, where dynamic performances inspired by myth and legend unfold. Every twist, from cirque-style acrobatics and contemporary dance to cutting-edge video projection mapping, reveals another layer of magic.

"Our vision is to immerse guests in an experience where they are more than just spectators," says Kelly Nelson, creator, director, and executive producer of Mirth & Mischief. "We want people to step into this world and become a part of the story."

Uhuburg Castle: The Perfect Stage

Set against the rugged beauty of the Appalachian Mountains near Helen, Georgia, Uhuburg Castle provides an unparalleled backdrop for this visionary production. Guests can expect the unexpected as they discover hidden performances, engage in unique activities like Mythic Portraits and Aura Readings, and explore the castle's artisan village. Each evening culminates in the Mischief After-Party, an electrifying event featuring fire dancing, burlesque, and world-class DJs—the perfect high-energy conclusion to a night of adventure.

For families, Fairy Frolic Family Day at Castle Uhuburg on Sunday afternoons offers an extra dose of magic, complete with live storytelling, face painting and family-friendly performances. Participative fantasy-themed parades, a whimsical treat for visitors of all ages, will take place on select Saturdays during the run in the Village of Helen.

A Visionary Project by Kelly Nelson

The creative force behind Mirth & Mischief, Kelly Nelson, has over 30 years of experience in event design and production, creating iconic events like Luminocity featuring Big Boi of Outkast and seasonal spectacles at Ponce City Market. An Atlanta native and pioneer in immersive design, Nelson notes, "Creating in Georgia, my home state, makes this project all the more meaningful. We're not just offering entertainment—we're building a legacy."

A Catalyst for Tourism and Culture

Beyond entertainment, Mirth & Mischief is set to fuel significant economic growth for North Georgia, drawing visitors from Atlanta, Greenville, Knoxville, Asheville and beyond. "Uhuburg Castle already attracts vibrant tourist interest, and with Mirth & Mischief, we aim to elevate North Georgia as a premier destination for immersive entertainment," Nelson adds. The event is projected to generate over 100 jobs, support local artisans and businesses, and enhance the cultural landscape of the region.

Ticketing and Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets for Mirth & Mischief will be available starting in late November, with options ranging from general admission to VIP packages that include exclusive access to the Enchanted Forest Lounge. Sponsorship opportunities are also open for brands seeking to align with this innovative production and its expansive marketing reach.

For more details, visit mirthandmischief.live or contact Kelly Nelson at [email protected] to learn more about sponsorships and VIP experiences.

About Mirth & Mischief

Mirth & Mischief is an immersive theatrical experience blending fantasy-themed live performances and cutting-edge technology, staged within the majestic Uhuburg Castle in Helen, Georgia. The event opens May 2, with adult shows on Friday and Saturday evenings and family-friendly programming on Sunday afternoons, offering a unique, unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Media Contact & EPK:

