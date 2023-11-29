Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald's

News provided by

McDonald's USA, LLC

29 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

McDonald's gives fans around the world a fresh take on a classic unboxing experience with new collab and reimagined McNugget Buddies, starting Dec. 11

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how long it's been, McDonald's fans never forget the feeling of opening a Happy Meal® box to see the surprises inside. Last year, we gave them the chance to relive that excitement as adults with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. Now, we're once again sparking nostalgic joy with the help of a visionary artist and some very special Buddies.

Introducing: the Kerwin Frost Box – a one-of-a-kind global collaboration with artist and lifelong McDonald's fan, Kerwin Frost – launching in the U.S. and other select markets around the world starting Dec. 11.

Continue Reading
Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald’s
Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald’s

The Kerwin Frost Box & McNugget Buddy Collectibles
The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®, World Famous Fries®, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back IRL for the first time in over 25 years. But this time, designed in partnership with Kerwin Frost.

Growing up in Harlem, New York, Kerwin found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration. So, it was only right for McDonald's to bring back the Buddies, and through them, introduce fans to "Frost Way" – where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are. Complete with mix-and-match outfits, the Buddies' designs are inspired by Kerwin's childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves. Meet the Buddies!

  • Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.
  • Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that's always nice!). After all, she is "don" – the very best!
  • Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.
  • Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.
  • BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He's lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.
  • Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of "The Frostettos." When she's not on stage, she's running the local McDonald's in Frost Way – where she's employee of the month every month!

"With last year's Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald's memories to life through reimagined McDonald's characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way."

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988 as part of a limited time Happy Meal featuring ten different McNugget Buddy collectibles. They're best known for their wacky adventures and personalities, wild imaginations and interchangeable outfits.

"I've loved McDonald's since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies," said Kerwin Frost. "Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true. McDonald's has been a great partner from day one, and they've truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are."

McNugget Merch to Match 
Fans will also be able to express their style with custom McDonald's x Kerwin Frost merchandise including a variety of items featuring the McNugget Buddy collection, as well as iconic vintage pieces from Kerwin's own archive. In addition, McDonald's x Kerwin Frost are releasing a first-of-its-kind new footwear silhouette with the Fry Guy shoes (as seen on the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy). Explore the limited-edition collection on kerwinfrost.com – available beginning Dec. 11, while supplies last.

For a Creative Cause
The Kerwin Frost Box is also elevating and amplifying artists and their work in local communities by partnering with the Harlem Arts Alliance (HAA), a New York-based nonprofit organization that plays an essential role in the lives of emerging and established artists. A portion of proceeds from Frost's exclusive program merchandise line will support HAA, helping spark creativity and inspire self-expression in young adults growing up in Harlem, where Kerwin's creative journey first began. 

Pick up the Kerwin Frost Box at participating McDonald's restaurants starting Dec. 11 while supplies last and find out which McNugget Buddy you resonate with most. After all, there's a little McNugget Buddy in everyone.

About McDonald's 
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. All marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Kerwin Frost 
Kerwin Frost is an artist from Harlem, most well-known for his work within fashion and music. He is a creative director, a DJ, street style icon, and host of his own interview series. He is also a lifelong fan of McDonald's and has teamed up with the brand to bring the Kerwin Frost Box to life.

Contact:
McDonald's USA
[email protected].com

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC

Also from this source

McDonald's Celebrates the Powerful Fact that 1 in 8 Americans Have Worked Under the Golden Arches

McDonald's Celebrates the Powerful Fact that 1 in 8 Americans Have Worked Under the Golden Arches

Astronauts. Teachers. Award-winning playwrights. Executives. Small business owners. 1 in 8 Americans have one thing in common: the experience of...
McDonald's Presents... the As Featured In Meal

McDonald's Presents... the As Featured In Meal

From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald's has been famously featured in entertainment for decades. Now,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.