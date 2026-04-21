Step Into Nature's Story: First Look at Disney Lakeshore Lodge

Disney Vacation Club shares additional details for nature-inspired resort projected to open in summer 2027, featuring unique accommodations, including first-ever Lake Houses

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney Vacation Club shared more details about the proposed Disney Lakeshore Lodge, a breathtaking new resort projected to open at Walt Disney World Resort in summer 2027. Nestled along the shores of Bay Lake, this tranquil waterfront retreat will invite members and guests to celebrate the beauty and magic of nature, as seen through the eyes of Disney artists and storytellers.

Nestled along the shores of Bay Lake, Disney Lakeshore Lodge will invite members and guests to celebrate the beauty and magic of nature as seen through the eyes of Disney artists and storytellers.

Previously announced in November 2024, Disney Lakeshore Lodge will celebrate the profound connection between nature and imagination — a bond at the heart of Walt Disney's artistic vision. From the lush forests of "Bambi" to the colorful winds of "Pocahontas" and the majestic glacial peaks of "Brother Bear," the resort will pay homage to decades of beloved animated stories inspired by the great outdoors. Subtle nods to these timeless stories will appear throughout the property, woven seamlessly into the architecture, artwork and ambiance to create an immersive experience where families feel surrounded by the enchantment of nature.

"We're excited to share our vision for Disney Lakeshore Lodge, a place where the magic of Disney storytelling comes alive through the beauty of the natural world," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club. "Inspired by Walt Disney's lifelong admiration for the great outdoors, this resort will offer our members and guests an opportunity to reconnect with nature while creating cherished family memories at Walt Disney World Resort."

A Canvas of Natural Beauty

Disney Lakeshore Lodge will embrace its surroundings as an integral part of the guest experience. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows will frame the resort's lush landscape, inviting natural sunlight to illuminate thoughtfully designed spaces. The resort's premier location along Bay Lake will offer serene views of native flora and fauna by day and spectacular views of Magic Kingdom Park fireworks illuminating the sky by night.

Introducing Unique Accommodations — Waterfront Lake Houses

Disney Lakeshore Lodge will feature 967 themed accommodations, ranging from convenient studios to spacious multi-bedroom villas, designed with families in mind. Studios and villas will combine sophisticated style with the comfort and functionality guests have come to love, featuring warm natural materials, earthy color palettes and upscale amenities.

Disney Lakeshore Lodge will introduce exclusive one- and two-bedroom Lake Houses positioned along the waterfront, offering guests an unparalleled connection to the beauty of Bay Lake. These distinctive accommodations will provide enhanced privacy and stunning water views.

The Beginning of Something Special

Additional details will be shared in the coming months about the resort's dining venues, recreational offerings, unique amenities and distinctive design elements that will bring the spirit of nature and Disney storytelling to life.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership. There are a total of 17 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including the new Island Tower addition at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Disney Vacation Club members can choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options available through exchange in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy Membership Extras, such as additional Disney-branded exchange options available through the Disney Collection, like select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as hotel exchange with a range of well-known hotels in landmark cities and international destinations based on current offerings.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney Parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.

SOURCE Disney Vacation Club