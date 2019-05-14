Step Into Spring This Physical Fitness And Sports Month

DOVER, N.J., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While it is well known that consistent physical fitness promotes many benefits, busy lives and full schedules often lead to a more sedentary lifestyle. Casio America, Inc. encourages consumers to celebrate Physical Fitness and Sports month during the month of May by making an effort to get moving! Even small actions, like taking a walk after dinner or spending time hiking outdoors instead of inside on the couch, can make a big impact. Casio's portfolio of timepieces, including models from its PRO TREK and G-SHOCK lines, include features geared to support an active lifestyle.

Whether you want to ensure you're getting your steps in through the day or training using interval workouts, stay on track with the G-SHOCK designed with athletics in mind. The GBA800UC is equipped with Bluetooth technology, compatible through the G-SHOCK Connected app. Employing new technology developed by Casio, the G-SHOCK Connected app displays a graph which breaks down daily steps taken in each of five metabolic equivalent (MET) levels, from data based on the step count and walking pace. The app also displays the exact time of day the wearer's calories were burned, while measuring MET levels, making it useful for interval training.

The GBA800UC also features front button case design, as well as a Training Log 200 LAP Memory, Training Timer, Target Alarm and Double Super Illuminator LED light to guide you through late-night workouts this Physical Fitness and Sports month. Absolute toughness is employed with 200M water resistance and shock resistance, while countdown and interval timers continue to help put you through your paces. The GBA800UC is available in both in light blue (GBA800UC-2A) and beige (GBA800UC-5A) with a MSRP of $120. For more information, visit gshock.com.

For those looking to get a breath of fresh air while working on their physical fitness, the PRO TREK PRG330 Vivid Color series includes features tailored for outdoor activities. With Casio's Triple Sensor Version 3 Technology, the PRG330 includes a direction sensor for compass readings, pressure sensor for altimeter/barometer readings and a thermo sensor for temperature. Additionally, a digital compass with bearing memory is included to help you find your way on those extra long hikes. Designed with a compact case and aluminum bezel, the timepieces also offer water resistance up to 100 meters, 1/10th stopwatch, four daily alarms, 48-city world time, countdown timer, and more.

Available in vivid colors such as blue (PRG330-2A), orange (PRG330-4A), and yellow (PRG330-9A), the PRG330 is available at a MSRP of $200. For more information, visit PROTREK.Casio.com

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

