Step into Sustainability: Hike Footwear Debuts Lorax Summer Pack and Highlights WeForest Partnership

Hike Footwear introduces the Lorax Barefoot Summer Pack, which not only supports healthy foot movement but also aligns with our sustainability goals. Post this

With Hike-Lorax Summer barefoot shoes, you're choosing comfort, healthy feet, and a natural walking experience. These unique shoes provide the sensation of walking barefoot while offering protection and support.

Breathable Material: Reduces irritation and discomfort from conditions like neuropathy and arthritis.

Reduces irritation and discomfort from conditions like neuropathy and arthritis. Natural Gait: Strengthens foot and leg muscles, beneficial for plantar fasciitis sufferers.

Strengthens foot and leg muscles, beneficial for plantar fasciitis sufferers. Stimulates Blood Circulation: Enhances blood flow, reducing fatigue and managing neuropathy symptoms.

Enhances blood flow, reducing fatigue and managing neuropathy symptoms. Wide Toe Box: Promotes foot strength and flexibility.

Promotes foot strength and flexibility. Multi-Functional: Lightweight and breathable, ideal for daily wear and various foot health conditions.

Hike Footwear is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing eco-friendly practices. Over the next six months, our primary initiatives include:

Eco-Friendly Packaging: Utilizing recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable packaging materials.

Utilizing recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable packaging materials. Forest Restoration Efforts: Hike Footwear proudly partners with and supports WeForest in restoring, regenerating, growing, and nurturing forests and trees. We are committed to ensuring that for every four pairs of Hike Footwear barefoot shoes sold, WeForest will plant and nurture a tree as part of their ongoing mission of forest restoration. This partnership reflects our dedication to environmental sustainability and our mission to contribute positively to the planet's health.

Hike Footwear proudly partners with and supports WeForest in restoring, regenerating, growing, and nurturing forests and trees. We are committed to ensuring that for every four pairs of Hike Footwear barefoot shoes sold, WeForest will plant and nurture a tree as part of their ongoing mission of forest restoration. This partnership reflects our dedication to environmental sustainability and our mission to contribute positively to the planet's health. Sustainable Returns Process: Implementing a streamlined, environmentally conscious returns process.

"We are excited to introduce the Lorax Barefoot Summer Pack, which not only supports healthy foot movement but also aligns with our sustainability goals," said O. Van Vilet, CEO of Hike Footwear. "Our collaboration with WeForest means that with every four pairs of Hike Footwear shoes purchased, a tree is planted, making a positive environmental impact while providing our customers with top-quality, eco-friendly footwear," added J. Pennarts, Co-CEO of Hike Footwear.

The Barefoot Summer Pack is available now for purchase at $69.95 USD per pair. Customers can buy the collection on Hike-footwear.com .

About Hike Footwear: At Hike, we prioritize a healthier foot environment. Our footwear stimulates the natural alignment of your feet, preventing and reducing foot pain and deformities. Every four pairs of Hike Footwear barefoot shoes sold plants to a tree through our partnership with WeForest, contributing to global reforestation efforts. When you choose Hike, you're making a lifelong commitment to the well-being of your feet and the planet!

About WeForest: WeForest is an international NGO dedicated to developing and managing nature-based climate solutions. Through transformative Forest and Landscape Restoration projects across the globe, we fight climate change, boost biodiversity, and uplift local communities.

SOURCE Hike Footwear