Step into the Arena with HEXBUG to Consume, Create and Collect with the Launch of their Quirky New Brand - Box Sumo

BOX SUMO - THE PRODUCT

Box Sumo challenges to be the craziest collectibles in the market; unleashed in a variety of quirky characters and powered by vibration technology. Pit the kooky Box Sumo characters against each other in a sumo ring, using vibration technology to push your opponent out of bounds and win the round! With over 60 exciting characters to collect, these celebrity-style fights can feature the craziest duos, from Reaping Reggie vs. Mighty Mildred or Savage Saint Nick vs. Heavy weight Jose. It's up to you to decide what the craziest match up will be!

And if your imagination is wilder than that of the HEXBUG design clan, fret not, DIY options are available so fans and collectors can create their own fight stars, backdrops and dynamic props!

All tools required to build your own Box Sumo can be printed from the HEXBUG website, and lead you to make your own exciting fight videos and stories! Lights, camera, and you bring the action! The ring even doubles as a carrying case for your characters and the nano bug used to power them up, so you can pack them up and take them anywhere you want to!

BINGE WORTHY CONTENT

Aligned with the product launch, HEXBUG released a series of short videos for YouTube featuring the zany characters to truly plunge consumers into the Box Sumo world. The witty, yet satirical videos are 1-3 minutes long and focus on a new character each episode. Catch all the Box Sumo fights on HEXBUG's official YouTube Channel.

The product and videos are best suited for audiences and consumers 8 years and up, and for those with a penchant for some good, quirky fun!

"Box Sumo is the first product of its kind from the HEXBUG brand with a fun, collectible element and we are excited to introduce it to the market," said Tony Norman, CEO & President of HEXBUG. "We are constantly innovating to bring toys that are enticing for consumers, and while Box Sumo still has robotics at its core, this latest venture highlights that HEXBUG is more than just robotics!"

HEXBUG's goal is to foster the love of STEM and robotics from a young age. They have over 100 different toys that range from buildable playsets to battling robots. Their products continue to spark imaginations with their innovative technology and are enjoyed by kids and adults of all ages.

Since its inception in 2007, HEXBUG was designed to give children a positive experience with robotics at a young age, fostering a life-long love for STEM. The success of their sister program, VEX Robotics , and their passion for technology was the main catalyst fueling HEXBUG's creation.

People are drawn to the HEXBUG brand for the products' intelligent attributes, fun play patterns, eye-catching packaging, and the high quality of the brand. Today, the brand boasts product lines that span beyond their namesake micro robotic creatures.

