Step Into THE FUTURE of Luxury Tanning

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tan-Luxe, the revolutionary self-tan skincare brand, today marked its inaugural celebrity collaboration and launched the latest addition to its suite of luxury, scientifically-driven, high-performance products. Developed in partnership with "it-girl", entrepreneur, and fashion icon Paris Hilton and her next-gen media company 11:11 Media, THE FUTURE Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist offers a professional-grade spray tan at home and year-round summer vacation skin.

"For our first-ever celebrity collaboration, Paris was the ideal choice," says Tan-Luxe founder and CEO Marc Elrick. "She has always been ahead of the curve, whether that be inventing the selfie back in the early 2000s, or, more recently, trailblazing in the Web3 space. To us, she is the future–and her evolution aligned so well with Tan-Luxe's pioneering spirit."

As a self-proclaimed lover of spray tans for over 20 years, co-developing a formula that helped people achieve her signature bronzed skin felt like a natural fit for Paris.

"I've been spray-tanning for over 20 years, and I've tried every formula on the market to perfect my glow," Hilton says. "I knew I'd found my match when I tried Tan-Luxe's clear formulas. They were a total game-changer to me, and felt like my tanning routine had stepped into the future! I feel my best with a glow and that's why I've partnered with Tan-Luxe to create the easiest-to-use, longest-lasting, and most hydrating tan ever."

THE FUTURE Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist introduces a new era in tanning with its Triple Tan+ Technology and Hydra-Boost Complex. The exclusive sparkling Pink Sands scent, curated exclusively by Hilton for Tan-Luxe, contains notes of cassis, violet, and white leather. The transformative formula delivers a flawless, customizable glow in as little as one hour while nourishing and hydrating the skin, improving elasticity, and soothing the complexion.

THE SCIENCE

NEW Triple Tan+ Technology

A proprietary blend of glycerin, naturally derived DHA, and erythulose supercharged with melanin enhancing red algae extract and penetration enhancers to deliver the deepest, longest-lasting, most natural looking tan.

HYDRA-BOOST COMPLEX

Multi-molecular humectants including hyaluronic acid and sugar derived fructooligosaccharides with skin soothing bioflavonoids optimize the skin's microenvironment boosting water reserves and maximizing Vitamin D stimulation and increased hydration.

PEPTIDE COMPLEX

Blending Tripeptide 1 and Tetrapeptide 7 for a synergistic effect to reduce the signs of ageing increasing synthesis of collagen and elastin in the skin and helping improve texture while increasing firmness and elasticity.

CLINICALLY PROVEN TO

Last a minimum of 10 days from a single application

Moisturize skin by up to 66%

To be non-drying on the skin

To develop in 4 hours

THE CAMPAIGN

The campaign video for THE FUTURE Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist was the culmination of nearly a year of collaborative efforts between Paris Hilton and Tan-Luxe. From ideation to formulation, Paris and the Tan-Luxe team worked tirelessly to create an iconic product that embodies the essence of luxury, innovation, and flawless tanning. Their partnership has resulted in a groundbreaking self-tan mist that promises to redefine the tanning experience for everyone.

"Embarking on this revolutionary collaboration with Paris Hilton and introducing THE FUTURE Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist, we are embracing a vision where beauty meets innovation and sets new standards. Our partnership with Paris represents a leap forward into a future where self-care meets cutting-edge technology. With THE FUTURE, we're not just redefining tanning; we're envisioning a futuristic world where beauty, technology, and empowerment converge seamlessly" Elrick continues.

But it doesn't stop there: Tan-Luxe also introduces the Luxe Tanning Mitt, a soft, reusable, hydrating applicator made from plush plant-based fibers and infused with anti-microbial technology, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, gliding over the skin to ensure a seamless, streak-free application for a flawless finish every time.

Immerse yourself in the future of tanning, where every application tells a story of confidence and empowerment. Join Tan-Luxe and Paris Hilton on this groundbreaking journey to redefine beauty standards by enjoying the luxury and ease of an in-salon treatment, backed by the science and skincare benefits you know and love from Tan-Luxe formulas.

THE FUTURE Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Tanning Mitt will be priced at $49 USD for 150ml / 5 oz and sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty online and in-store starting April 21, 2024.

ABOUT TAN-LUXE

TAN-LUXE was founded on one idea: If you can customize your makeup, why not your tan? The brand tossed out the tanning "rulebook" and changed the way self-tans are developed by completely revolutionizing how they're used—all for the good of the glow. Taking a customizable, skincare-led approach, TAN-LUXE puts you in total control of your glow. Non-toxic, cruelty-free formulations with natural tanning actives integrate seamlessly into your life and luxe skincare regime to give you the cleanest, most flawless glow ever. For more information, visit us at https://tan-luxe.com/ .

ABOUT 11:11 MEDIA

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

