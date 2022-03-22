STEP INTO THE ICE BOX: EDDIE BAUER INVITES ADVENTURE SEEKERS TO DISCOVER ITS MOST INNOVATIVE GEAR TO DATE

Ice Box provides customers with an in-depth look at the robust processes that bring together product designers, material experts and Eddie Bauer's Guide Team who are responsible for taking the brand's First Ascent product from hypothesis to field testing, to the consumer. The Ice Box concept and its name are inspired by Eddie Bauer's unique use of cold-storage lockers during the 1950s to QA products before putting them on guides undertaking high-alpine mountaineering expeditions.

"Ice Box embodies the design ethos and principles that Eddie Bauer has held for 100 years," Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang said. "Beyond the products themselves, we are now inviting consumers to step into the Ice Box with us as we share stories behind the creation of each product, the rigors of testing and how each unique piece will perform on their next adventure."

The BC Flyline Kit, which debuted last month, was the first Ice Box product to be released. A ski kit designed specifically for the needs of sit ski athletes, the BC Flyline won Outdoor Retailer's 2022 Innovation Award Product of Year . This spring three additional Ice Box technical products will be released:

BC UltraTherm Jacket – at 8.9 ounces, this is the lightest insulated jacket Eddie Bauer has ever designed with an unmatched warmth-to-weight ratio. The BC UltraTherm combines 75g Primaloft Evolve insulation with a 2.5 layer ripstop outer shell.

BC Adaptor Ski Jacket – one ski jacket that performs like two; includes a lightly insulated softshell allowing for maximum breathability in warmer conditions and a stowable, waterproof hard shell that manually deploys from the waist when conditions deteriorate.

First Ascent Super Seven Kit –an ultralight three-piece system including a fleece, wind shell and rain shell that can be layered together or worn separately in a total of seven different configurations for ultimate warmth and performance while you're on the go.

"While technical performance and innovation are the key drivers, today's Ice Box products place sustainability and inclusivity on equal footing with design considerations," continued Huang. "We want all people to be able to have outdoor experiences and we are committed to ensuring our products support a sustainable future."

The BC UltraTherm Jacket, the BC Adaptor Ski Jacket, the First Ascent Super Seven Kit and the BC Flyline Kit are the first of many Ice Box product drops to come. Cold-weather gear and apparel are already in development with availability slated for this fall.

To step into the Ice Box, visit www.eddiebauer.com/campaign/ice-box.

