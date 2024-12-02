Step Into the Magic of Volunteering at LifeTown Shoppes

Transform Lives and Discover Purpose

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine helping a child get their first manicure, navigate a crosswalk, or shop for groceries – all in a vibrant, simulated Main Street designed to build independence and confidence. On Tuesday, December 3, LifeTown Shoppes invites current and prospective volunteers to an Adult Volunteer Experience.

The special event, beginning at 12:00 PM, includes lunch, entertainment, and engaging activities for adults eager to explore meaningful ways to make a difference at LifeTown.

LifeTown, located in Livingston, NJ, is Friendship Circle of New Jersey's cutting-edge facility offering recreational, therapeutic, and educational programs for individuals with special needs.

At the heart is the LifeTown Shoppes, an 11,000-square-foot simulated Main Street complete with 15 functioning stores and a realistic street with traffic signals. This immersive environment bridges the gap between classroom IEP instruction and real-world application, empowering students with special needs to practice life skills for greater independence and success.

Volunteers perform essential roles such as baristas, doctors, florists, and more, guiding students as they engage in practical, hands-on activities. Their presence helps unlock the "magic" of everyday experiences for the students.

The need for volunteers has grown significantly this year due to a new State of New Jersey grant, which allows NJ Title 1 schools to visit LifeTown Shoppes free of charge. Over 10,000 special education students are scheduled to visit during the school year, making the contribution of volunteers more crucial than ever.

"At LifeTown Shoppes, volunteers don't just give their time, they create life-changing opportunities for the students," said Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum, LifeTown CEO. "It's a deeply rewarding experience that inspires everyone involved."

Join us on Tuesday, December 3, at 12:00 PM at LifeTown, located at 10 Microlab Road, Livingston, NJ, and discover how volunteering can change lives – including your own.

To RSVP, email [email protected]. For more information about volunteering, visit www.LifeTown.com/volunteers.

Media are welcome to attend the event on December 3 or schedule a visit to the LifeTown Shoppes on other days when schools are visiting. To arrange a visit, please contact [email protected].

LifeTown is Friendship Circle's 53,000 square foot center redefining the landscape for individuals with special needs. Its recreational, therapeutic, and educational facilities, the first of the kind in the region, cater to the needs of children, teens, and adults.

