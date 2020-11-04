"Step Into Tomorrow" Virtually At KPMG's 30th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP has announced plans for its 30th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium to help corporate financial executives understand the financial reporting and management issues impacting their organizations post-election and in the next year. KPMG's popular CPE-eligible program celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and will be held virtually for the first time.

"The pandemic forced many corporate financial executives to adapt to disruption in order to accomplish their responsibilities in a way that wasn't done in the industry before," said Bill Tomazin, KPMG's National Managing Partner – Audit Operations and Execution. "This year's Symposium will be a great opportunity for professionals to learn how current events, such as the state of the economy and election results, may further affect the industry."

The Symposium features prominent KPMG professionals and executives who offer insights on critical issues and developments, including an economic update, federal tax update, and recent guidance from the FASB and SEC. This year's external keynote speakers include Katty Kay, notable anchor of BBC World News America, and Theresa Payton, one of the nation's leading cybersecurity experts. Kay will cover timely post-election politics, global affairs, and the impact of the pandemic. Payton will provide critical information about complex security issues and help companies understand how to protect their privacy and the privacy of their customers.

Breakout session options include both public and private company accounting updates, accounting for the effects of COVID-19, and industry-specific trends in the current environment. Topics such as leases, revenue recognition, impairment, going concern, emerging technology, and leading in a virtual environment will be offered.

"This year's event celebrates a milestone of providing financial executives with the latest and most relevant information on technical, regulatory and compliance topics for the past 30 years," said Tricia Maslov, Managing Director, KPMG Executive Education. "As in previous years, participants will obtain in-depth knowledge on new accounting standards and leadership insights that they can apply in their financial reporting roles."

Visit KPMG Executive Education's Symposium website to learn more about the content and to register.

WHAT: KPMG LLP's 30th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium WHEN: Nov. 18 – 20, 2020 WHERE: Virtual REGISTER: Visit KPMG's Symposium website to learn more and to register

About KPMG Executive Education

From basic and advanced technical accounting courses and seminars for CPE credit to in-depth conferences, KPMG Executive Education provides a range of effective continuing-education learning experiences for corporate executives and their staffs in the accounting, finance and business management professions. To learn more, and find registration information for the Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium, go to www.execed.kpmg.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 147 countries and territories and has more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

