Step 'n Wash Refines Its Children's Step Stool for the Modern Commercial Restroom

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Step 'n Wash, the floor-mounted step stool designed to help children and guests with dwarfism reach sinks in public restrooms, today introduced a redesigned product shaped by input from the architects and interior designers who specify restroom accessories for commercial and hospitality projects.

That redesign reflects an ongoing conversation with the A&D community. Professionals who specify Step 'n Wash have consistently valued its function, and as commercial restroom design has moved toward cleaner lines and more considered material palettes, the company worked with design professionals to ensure the product keeps pace.

Rounded corners now replace hard edges. A simple laser-marked logo stands in for the former instructional label. Floor anchors are concealed, and virtually no hardware is exposed. It's a step stool that integrates seamlessly into the restroom rather than announcing itself: something a designer can specify with confidence.

"We developed this product alongside the architects and designers who put it into their projects," said Jacob Fedosky, President of Step 'n Wash. "Their input has been central to this update. They believe in what Step 'n Wash does: helping kids and little people reach the sink safely and independently. We're committed to making it a product the design community is proud to spec."

Step 'n Wash is sold primarily into multisite retail and restaurant chains, where restroom accessibility for families is a guest experience issue as much as an operational one. Museums, schools, parks, and other public facilities also use the product. Beyond children, Step 'n Wash serves guests with dwarfism and other conditions that affect reach, and it reduces the need for parents, grandparents, and caregivers (some of whom may have their own mobility limitations) to physically lift a child to the sink.

