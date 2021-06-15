Step One Announces Grand Opening Of Their New Step One Kingston Location

KINGSTON, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Child & Family Guidance Center Addiction Services, Inc. d/b/a Step One announced today the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Step One Kingston location. Step One has gained an excellent reputation for providing quality client centered treatment to Ulster County's adolescent and adult substance using and co-occurring population and their families.

The event will be held at 10 am on June 25, 2021 at the newly acquired facility in the heart of Kingston at 500 Aaron Court Building 5, Kingston N.Y. 12401. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will kick it off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside many other prominent dignitaries and community figures. Food and refreshments will be provided by Step One.

The new facility is close to 5,000 square feet and is situated on a beautiful modern campus strategically situated near numerous county agencies. The facility is bright, spacious, welcoming and offers additional workspaces, larger group rooms and a spacious reception area.

Due to various circumstances occurring in Kingston, behavioral health treatment services have declined drastically just when the need has increased dramatically. Overdoses and relapses have become an epidemic of their own during the nationwide Coronavirus lockdowns. We have responded to that crisis in several ways, this Kingston location would be one of the largest direct responses we have made. Our primary goal is to be part of the solution, giving people hope and direction.

Step One accepts most major commercial insurance payers as well as Medicaid and Managed Medicaid.

Step One is a fully licensed substance use and mental health provider. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.

