Step Up to More Runtime and Better Performance™: CRAFTSMAN® Adds to V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Line

Latest additions include a drill/driver, hammer drill and impact driver

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is adding several new additions to its V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ line of power tools designed to deliver more runtime and better performance‡. The latest additions include a drill/driver, hammer drill, impact driver, screwdriver, 2-tool combo kit and circular saw to help tackle those big DIY projects on your list, whether you're creating a feature wall, building a pergola, or refinishing furniture.

Get pro performance with up to 60% more power and up to 34% faster drilling with the V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD725D2) Perfect for tight spaces and extended-reach applications, the V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 4.5 in. Circular Saw's (CMCS405B) brushless motor delivers up to 4,500 no-load RPM for efficient cutting through various materials.

"At CRAFTSMAN, we are committed to providing tools that empower our users to tackle just about any size home project with confidence," said Josh Tarini, director of product management at CRAFTSMAN®. "Our new V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ products are designed to offer more power, performance and reliability. With the V20* battery system, you can easily switch between tasks, keeping your momentum going strong."

New products added to the CRAFTSMAN® V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ lineup include:

V20* BRUSHLESS RP ™ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD725D2) – Get pro performance with up to 60% more power and up to 34% faster drilling. Work for extended periods with a brushless motor that has a 2-speed gear box and drills up to 2,000 no-load RPM and 130 holes per charge 1 .

(CMCD725D2) – Get pro performance with up to 60% more power and up to 34% faster drilling. Work for extended periods with a brushless motor that has a 2-speed gear box and drills up to 2,000 no-load RPM and 130 holes per charge . V20* BRUSHLESS RP ™ 1/2 in. Hammer Drill (Tool Only) (CMCD726B) - Complete long tasks by drilling up to 34% faster 2 with up to 2,000 no-load RPM.

(CMCD726B) - Complete long tasks by drilling up to 34% faster with up to 2,000 no-load RPM. V20* BRUSHLESS RP ™ Cordless 1/4-in. Impact Driver (Available in Bare and Kitted) (CMCF830B, CMCF830D2) – Complete large projects with up to 55% faster driving and up to 24% more runtime 3 .

(CMCF830B, CMCF830D2) – Complete large projects with up to 55% faster driving and up to 24% more runtime . V20* BRUSHLESS RP ™ Screwdriver (Tool Only) (CMCF610B) - Drive up to 560 fasteners per charge 4 with a high-efficiency motor that drives up to 1,080 no-load RPM.

(CMCF610B) - Drive up to 560 fasteners per charge with a high-efficiency motor that drives up to 1,080 no-load RPM. V20* BRUSHLESS RP ™ 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries) (CMCK2530C2) - Experience up to 60% more power 5 using the Drill/Driver and 1,800 in-lbs. of max driving torque using the Impact Driver.

(CMCK2530C2) - Experience up to 60% more power using the Drill/Driver and 1,800 in-lbs. of max driving torque using the Impact Driver. V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 4.5 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) (CMCS405B) - Perfect for tight spaces and extended-reach applications, the circular saw's brushless motor delivers up to 4,500 no-load RPM for efficient cutting through various materials.

Free 4Ah Battery** for CRAFTSMAN CLUB® Members with $149 or More Purchase of Qualifying CRAFTSMAN® Products

Now through October 31, 2024, CRAFTSMAN CLUB® members can receive a free CRAFTSMAN® 4Ah battery**, an estimated $119 retail value, with the purchase of any V20* products or select mechanics tool sets (CMMT12125L, CMMT99080L and CMMT99121L) totaling $149 or more. Available in-store and online at participating retailers. For more details and to shop the promo, click here.

New CRAFTSMAN® V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ products are available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN® products are sold. To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN® tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** Valid only on purchases of select products totaling $149 made by CRAFTSMAN CLUB® members from 9/1/24 to 10/31/24. Offer available in-store or online at Lowe's, Ace Hardware, Blain's Farm & Fleet, CRAFTSMAN.com, and Amazon.com (excluding 3rd party sellers and resellers). Receipt must be submitted by 11/15/24. Valid only in contiguous U.S. (excludes Alaska and Hawaii). Restrictions apply. Go to https://www.craftsman.com/pages/battery-redemption-terms-and-conditions for full details.

‡ CRAFTSMAN® brushless motors are capable of achieving higher efficiency, longer runtime and outputting higher power per unit volume when compared to like CRAFTSMAN® brushed motors using like batteries and types of applications.

1 CMCD725D2: More power based on MWO vs. CMCD700 drill/driver using CMCB202 battery; faster drilling vs. CMCD700 drill/driver using CMCB202 battery drilling 3/4" Irwin speed bore drill bit into 2x SPF, speed 2; and holes per charge using CMCB202 battery drilling 3/4" Irwin speed bore drill bit into 2x SPF, speed 2.

2 CMCD726: vs. CMCD700 drill/driver using CMCB202 battery (sold separately) drilling 3/4" Irwin speed bore drill bit into 2x SPF, speed 2.

3 CMCF830B/CMCF830D2: faster driving 3" deck screw into 4x4 pressure treated lumber vs. CMCF800 impact driver and CMCB202 battery; more runtime per charge, driving 3" deck screws into 4x4 pressure treated lumber vs. CMCF800 impact driver and CMCB202 battery.

4 CMCF610B: on average, using CMCB202 battery (sold separately) based on time to install 2 1/2" screws into 2 pieces of SPF on max clutch setting.

5 CMCK2530C2: based on MWO vs. CMCD700 drill/driver using CMCB2011 battery.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners and auto enthusiasts have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

