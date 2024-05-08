LIVERMORE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company has partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to sponsor their 2024 Big Climb Event in San Francisco, California for the third year in a row.

"Working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for the last three years has been an incredibly rewarding partnership," said Jon Takata, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Management Company. "Being able to support LLS's mission and witness some of the amazing things they have done when it comes to blood cancer has been worthwhile."

Step Up to Take Cancer Down - Restoration Management Company Partners with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for Their 2024 Big Climb Event

Big Climb, one of LLS's signature fundraisers, has helped move the needle forward for cancer patients for over 70 years, helping LLS invest more than $1.6 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment.

Participants can climb, in-person or virtually, in honor of local patients in their communities who are spotlighted as a source of inspiration throughout their Big Climb journey.

"Wherever you live, you can help save lives and take cancer down by being a part of Big Climb," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer.

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

RMC is dedicated to restoring hope through compassion and service since 1985. Restoration Management Company provides 24-hour restoration service for customers who have experienced a catastrophe in their home or workplace. Additionally, RMC's Catastrophe Response Teams are ready to be deployed anywhere across the US with a dedicated team of highly qualified technicians and state-of-the-art equipment. With its headquarters in Livermore, California, RMC has 16 offices, with 11 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as across the country in Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, and the Denver metro areas. RMC stands ready with teams of experienced and customer-focused restoration technicians to deliver high-quality and rapid property restoration.

ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET

