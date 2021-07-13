Step Up Your Summer Skin with The Box by Dr Ava's Skincare Box

Beyond expertly tested beauty solutions, The Box by Dr Ava offers a "Doc in a Box," supporting members with a robust community consisting of Dr Ava, her team of experts and other Skincare Enthusiasts. The Box by Dr Ava Community is a central place where members can discuss and have questions about specific products answered; talk wellness, beauty, fitness and nutrition; and get support on skin concerns. There's also the option of having real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's expertly trained team.

"There's so much skincare out there now - it's so confusing," shares Dr Ava. "So the question arises, 'who should I trust when I'm trying to pick a skincare line or a skincare regimen?' When you purchase products from a dermatologist, not only are you getting a customized routine tailored to your specific needs, you're also getting medical-grade products that are formulated with higher concentrations of active ingredients."

For those that can't make it into the dermatology office, The Box by Dr Ava offers the perfect solution. The same dermatologist-approved products delivered straight to your door. No appointment necessary.

The Box by Dr Ava Summer Skincare Box includes:

The Box by Dr Ava Summer Skincare Box is valued at over $550, making it an exceptional value. The Box by Dr Ava offers two membership options:

Skin Enthusiast - Quarterly Subscription $250

Skin Obsessed - Annual Subscription $850 (Save $150 )

About The Box by Dr Ava

Dr Ava is a celebrity dermatologist, reality TV veteran, author, avid contributor, and now, the mind behind the first ever dermatologist-curated skincare subscription box. The Box by Dr Ava introduces consumers to top of the line dermatologist-selected skincare and wellness products. Subscribers gain access to experts through real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's aestheticians, live Q&As and Dr Ava's private Facebook group. Membership options make The Box by Dr Ava perfect for everyone who wants (or is obsessed with) having beautiful skin.

