Stepan Reports First Quarter Earnings

Reported net income was $30.7 million , or $1.31 per diluted share versus prior year record net income of $31.9 million , or $1.37 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* was $32.0 million , or $1.37 per diluted share versus $31.7 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year.



, up 7% versus the prior year. This increase was attributable to 3% local currency growth and a 4% translation benefit. Surfactant operating income was a record $40.3 million versus $38.4 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in key global markets, principally in North America and Europe , and improved internal efficiencies. Global Surfactant sales volume increased 4% versus the prior year.



versus the prior year. This decrease was primarily attributable to order timing differences within our pharmaceutical and flavor business. On March 26, 2018 , the Company closed on the acquisition of BASF's Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V.'s surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico and a portion of the associated surfactants business. The Company believes this acquisition significantly enhances Stepan's market position and supply capabilities for surfactants in Mexico and positions the Company to grow in both the Consumer and Functional markets for surfactants.



* Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes deferred compensation income/expense as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.

"The Company had a good start to the year driven by record Surfactant results," said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Surfactant operating income grew due to an improved product mix, improved internal efficiencies and the stabilization of commodity surfactant volumes. Our North American Polymer business continued to face headwinds related to lost share and lower margins. In Europe, the Polymer business was negatively impacted by the lingering effect of the 2017 MDI shortage and extended winter weather. Despite a disappointing quarter for our Polymer business, the market for insulation materials remains attractive due to continued global energy conservation efforts. Our Specialty Product business results were down due to changing order patterns for our pharmaceutical and flavor customers. Specialty results for the year should improve over 2017."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended March 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

% Change

Net Sales

$ 499,335

$ 468,269



7 % Operating Income

$ 39,655

$ 46,230



-14 % Net Income

$ 30,723

$ 31,913



-4 % Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 1.31

$ 1.37



-4 %





















Adjusted Net Income *

$ 32,030

$ 31,700



1 % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share *

$ 1.37

$ 1.36



1 %





* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share.



Summary of First Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The current year quarter includes $1.0 million of after-tax expense versus $0.8 million of after-tax income in the prior year.



The current year quarter includes of after-tax expense versus of after-tax income in the prior year. Business Restructuring: The current year quarter includes $0.3 million of after-tax expense attributable to decommissioning costs related to the Canadian plant closure versus $0.6 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

The 7% increase in quarterly net sales was primarily due to the positive impact of foreign currency translation, mostly related to stronger European currencies versus the U.S. dollar. Current quarter net sales also benefited from a 2% increase in selling prices, mostly attributable to the pass through of certain higher raw material costs, and higher volume.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Volume



1 % Selling Price



2 % Foreign Currency Translation



4 % Total



7 %

Segment Results





Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands)

2018

2017

% Change

Net Sales



















Surfactants

$ 358,940

$ 322,603



11 % Polymers

$ 121,933

$ 126,610



(4) % Specialty Products

$ 18,462

$ 19,056



(3) % Total Net Sales

$ 499,335

$ 468,269



7 %





Three Months Ended March 31

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2018

2017

% Change

Operating Income



















Surfactants

$ 40,251

$ 38,371



5 % Polymers

$ 16,894

$ 21,425



(21) % Specialty Products

$ (350)

$ 1,286



(127) % Segment Operating Income

$ 56,795

$ 61,082



(7) % Corporate Expenses

$ (17,140)

$ (14,852)



15 % Consolidated Operating Income

$ 39,655

$ 46,230



(14) %

Total segment operating income decreased $4.3 million or 7% versus the prior year.

Surfactant net sales were $358.9 million for the quarter, an 11% increase versus prior year. Sales volume increased 4% mostly due to higher North American and European consumer product, oilfield, and agricultural volumes. Higher sales volume to our distribution partners in North America also contributed to this increase. Selling prices were up 4% primarily due to the pass-through of higher raw material costs. The translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar increased net sales by 3%. Surfactant operating income increased $1.9 million versus the prior year, primarily due to higher volumes, a more favorable product mix and improved internal efficiencies.



for the quarter, an 11% increase versus prior year. Sales volume increased 4% mostly due to higher North American and European consumer product, oilfield, and agricultural volumes. Higher sales volume to our distribution partners in also contributed to this increase. Selling prices were up 4% primarily due to the pass-through of higher raw material costs. The translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar increased net sales by 3%. Surfactant operating income increased versus the prior year, primarily due to higher volumes, a more favorable product mix and improved internal efficiencies. Polymer net sales were $121.9 million in the first quarter, a 4% decrease versus prior year. Sales volume decreased 9% in the quarter primarily due to lower North American and European polyol volumes used in rigid foam insulation and insulated metal panels. This volume shortfall reflects lower customer demand due to adverse winter weather that delayed project starts, lost share in North America and the lingering effects of the 2017 MDI shortfall in Europe. The Company believes that, fundamentally, the market for insulation materials remains strong due to continued global energy conservation efforts. The translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar favorably impacted net sales by 5% while selling prices did not change significantly. Polymer operating income decreased $4.5 million versus the prior year due to lower volumes and margins that were partially offset by proceeds received from a class action settlement.



in the first quarter, a 4% decrease versus prior year. Sales volume decreased 9% in the quarter primarily due to lower North American and European polyol volumes used in rigid foam insulation and insulated metal panels. This volume shortfall reflects lower customer demand due to adverse winter weather that delayed project starts, lost share in and the lingering effects of the 2017 MDI shortfall in Europe. The Company believes that, fundamentally, the market for insulation materials remains strong due to continued global energy conservation efforts. The translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar favorably impacted net sales by 5% while selling prices did not change significantly. Polymer operating income decreased versus the prior year due to lower volumes and margins that were partially offset by proceeds received from a class action settlement. Specialty Products net sales were $18.5 million for the quarter, a 3% decrease versus prior year. Sales volume increased 2% for the quarter while selling prices declined. Operating income decreased $1.6 million versus the prior year primarily due to recurring fluctuations in the timing of orders in our pharmaceutical and flavor businesses.

Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands)

2018

2017

% Change

Total - Corporate Expenses

$ 17,140

$ 14,852



15 % Deferred Compensation Expense/(Income) *

$ 1,614

$ 376



329 % Business Restructuring Expense

$ 358

$ 786



(54) % Adjusted Corporate Expenses

$ 15,168

$ 13,690



11 %



* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation and business restructuring expense, increased $1.5 million , or 11%, for the quarter. This increase was mostly attributable to higher legal expenses, partially driven by the Company's first quarter acquisition in Mexico.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 18.4% for the first quarter of 2018 versus 28.0% for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) higher excess tax benefits derived from stock based compensation awards exercised or distributed in the first quarter of 2018 versus 2017, and (b) the net impact of the lower U.S. statutory tax rate of 21% in the first quarter of 2018 versus 35% in the first quarter of 2017. The 2017 U.S. Tax Reform Act favorably benefited the current year quarter by $0.8 million. The Company expects its full year effective tax rate to be in the range of 20% to 23%.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's net debt level increased $54.3 million versus prior year-end and the net debt ratio increased from -1% to 6%. The increase related entirely to lower cash as total debt remained unchanged. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the first quarter acquisition in Mexico and higher working capital requirements which is typical for the Company in the first quarter.

($ in millions)

March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

Net Debt















Total Debt

$ 290.8



$ 290.8

Cash



244.6





298.9

Net Debt

$ 46.2



$ (8.1)

Equity



774.6





740.1

Net Debt + Equity

$ 820.8



$ 732.0

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)



6 %



-1 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions)

March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017 Net Receivables

$ 325.3



$ 293.5 Inventories



187.7





172.7 Accounts Payable



(202.4)





(205.0) Net Total

$ 310.6



$ 261.2

Capital spending was $27.4 million versus $20.4 million in the prior year quarter. For the full year, the Company expects capital spending to be between $105 million and $115 million.

Outlook

"Looking forward, we believe our Surfactant business will continue to build upon its strong start and benefit from our diversification efforts into functional products, new technologies, improved internal efficiencies and expanded sales into our broad customer base globally," said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "However, headwinds in our North America Polymer business will continue to challenge us in 2018. Improved European weather should restore demand for insulation and contribute to better Polymer results. Overall, we remain optimistic about the balance of the year."

STEPAN COMPANY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited – '000s Omitted)





Three Months Ended March 31



2018

2017 Net Sales

$ 499,335

$ 468,269 Cost of Sales *



409,765



376,150 Gross Profit *



89,570



92,119 Operating Expenses:











Selling *



14,890



13,456 Administrative *



19,439



17,892 Research, Development and Technical Services *



13,614



13,379 Deferred Compensation Expense



1,614



376





49,557



45,103













Business Restructuring



358



786 Operating Income *



39,655



46,230 Other Income (Expense):











Interest, Net



(3,151)



(2,992) Other, Net *



1,160



1,092





(1,991)



(1,900)













Income Before Income Taxes



37,664



44,330 Provision for Income Taxes



6,948



12,418 Net Income



30,716



31,912 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests



7



1 Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company

$ 30,723

$ 31,913 Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company











Basic

$ 1.33

$ 1.39 Diluted

$ 1.31

$ 1.37 Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company











Basic



23,082



22,901 Diluted



23,389



23,331

* The 2017 amounts for the noted line items have been immaterially changed from the amounts originally reported as a result of the Company's 1st quarter 2018 adoption of ASU No. 2017-07 Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). The changes reflect line item reclassifications only and have no impact to pre-tax income or net income.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share*





Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

EPS

2017

EPS Net Income Reported

$ 30,723

$ 1.31

$ 31,913

$ 1.37

























Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ 1,038

$ 0.05

$ (802)

$ (0.03) Business Restructuring



269

$ 0.01



589

$ 0.02 Adjusted Net Income

$ 32,030

$ 1.37

$ 31,700

$ 1.36

* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, and are neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

EPS

2017

EPS Pre-Tax Adjustments























Deferred Compensation (Income)

Expense

$ 1,365







$ (1,293)





Business Restructuring



358









786





Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ 1,723







$ (507)































Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments

$ (416)







$ 294





After-Tax Adjustments

$ 1,307

$ 0.06

$ (213)

$ (0.01)

Deferred Compensation Plan

The full effect of the deferred compensation plan on quarterly pre-tax income was $1.4 million of expense versus $1.3 million of income in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plan results in operating income when the prices of Stepan Company common stock or mutual fund shares held in the plan fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual fund shares as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Stepan Company common stock are as follows:





2018

2017



3/31

12/31

9/30

6/30

3/31 Stepan Company

$ 83.18

$ 78.97

$ 83.66

$ 87.14

$ 78.81

































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:





Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands)

2018

2017 Deferred Compensation











Operating Expense

$ (1,614)

$ (376) Other, net – Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)



249



1,669 Total Pre-Tax

$ (1,365)

$ 1,293 Total After Tax

$ (1,038)

$ 802

Effects of Foreign Currency Translation

The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income line items for the three month period ending March 31, 2018 as compared to 2017:

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31

Increase (Decrease)

Increase Due to Foreign Currency Translation



2018

2017













Net Sales

$ 499.3

$ 468.3

$ 31.0

$ 17.6

Gross Profit



89.6



92.1



(2.5)



2.1

Operating Income



39.7



46.2



(6.5)



1.0

Pretax Income



37.7



44.3



(6.6)



1.1



Stepan Company Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS











Current Assets

$ 782,010



788,736 Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



616,051



598,443 Other Assets



82,572



83,682 Total Assets

$ 1,480,633



1,470,861 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

$ 299,554



320,253 Deferred Income Taxes



11,932



10,962 Long-term Debt



268,173



268,299 Other Non-current Liabilities



125,548



130,433 Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



774,583



740,096 Noncontrolling Interest



843



818 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,480,633



1,470,861

