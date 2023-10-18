Stepan Reports Third Quarter Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

Third Quarter Highlights

Reported net income was $12.6 million , or $0.55 per diluted share, versus a record $39.4 million , or $1.71 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $14.7 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, versus a record $46.3 million , or $2.01 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume decreased 9% versus the prior year.

, or per diluted share, versus a record , or per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was , or per diluted share, versus a record , or per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume decreased 9% versus the prior year. Surfactant operating income was $15.4 million versus $39.0 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 7% decline in global sales volume and lower unit margins. Operating income improved slightly versus the $15.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to new contracted volume for low 1,4 dioxane products. Demand within the agricultural end market remained low due to continued customer and channel inventory destocking.

versus in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 7% decline in global sales volume and lower unit margins. Operating income improved slightly versus the reported for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to new contracted volume for low 1,4 dioxane products. Demand within the agricultural end market remained low due to continued customer and channel inventory destocking. Polymer operating income was $21.8 million versus $31.9 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 12% decline in global sales volume, including a 10% decline in Rigid Polyols. Operating income improved $5.5 million , or 34%, versus the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a 7% increase in global Rigid Polyols demand.

versus in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 12% decline in global sales volume, including a 10% decline in Rigid Polyols. Operating income improved , or 34%, versus the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a 7% increase in global Rigid Polyols demand. Specialty Product operating income was $2.4 million versus $9.7 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower unit margins and sales volume within the medium chain triglycerides (MCT) product line. Operating income was down $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to order timing differences.

versus in the prior year. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower unit margins and sales volume within the medium chain triglycerides (MCT) product line. Operating income was down from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to order timing differences. The effect of foreign currency translation positively impacted net income by $0.7 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, versus the prior year.

, or per diluted share, versus the prior year. The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2023 by $0.01 per share, or 3%, marking the 56th consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders.

per share, or 3%, marking the 56th consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders. EBITDA** was $45.1 million during the third quarter of 2023 versus $76.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA** was $48.0 million versus $85.5 million in the prior year. The declines in both EBITDA** and adjusted EBITDA** were primarily due to the 9% reduction in sales volume versus the prior year.

during the third quarter of 2023 versus in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA** was versus in the prior year. The declines in both EBITDA** and adjusted EBITDA** were primarily due to the 9% reduction in sales volume versus the prior year. The Company recorded a $4.1 million after-tax restructuring reserve, associated with the Company's previously announced voluntary early retirement program, in the third quarter of 2023. In addition, the Company is expanding its cost reduction activities and expects to realize $50.0 million of pre-tax cost savings in 2024 to help offset inflation and increased expenses related to the Company's new Pasadena alkoxylation investment.

* Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures which exclude deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) income/expense, certain environmental remediation-related costs as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.

** EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See Table VI for calculations and GAAP reconciliations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

YTD Highlights

Reported net income was $41.4 million , or $1.80 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023 versus $136.3 million , or $5.90 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $43.2 million , or $1.88 per diluted share, versus $140.0 million , or $6.06 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume was down 14% compared to the first nine months of 2022.

, or per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023 versus , or per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was , or per diluted share, versus , or per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume was down 14% compared to the first nine months of 2022. Cash generated from operations during the first nine months of 2023 was $104.9 million , up $29.9 million or 40% versus the first nine months of 2022. Free cash flow continues to be negative due to the Company's 2023 capital expenditures.

"The Company's third quarter results delivered gradual volume, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income growth versus the second quarter of 2023. The sequential volume growth was led by higher Rigid Polyols demand and new contracted volume for low 1,4 dioxane products in our Personal Care business. This was partially offset by continued customer and channel destocking within our agricultural business," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Specific to the third quarter, Surfactant unit margins were lower versus the prior year due to less favorable product mix, high-cost raw material inventory carryover, and pricing pressure in Latin America from imported products. Specialty Product unit margins were significantly lower due to high-cost inventory and pricing pressure related to increased MCT import activity. Expenses were slightly lower versus prior year due to proactive headcount and discretionary expense controls implemented earlier in the year and lower incentive-based compensation accruals. We recorded a $5.5 million pre-tax restructuring reserve to manage the transition of employees participating in our voluntary early retirement program. We continue to make significant progress on our cash objectives, delivering another $55 million reduction in our inventory levels. Finally, we completed our low 1,4 dioxane capital investments and we are executing the last phase of our Pasadena, TX alkoxylation investment which is expected to be operational mid-year 2024."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2023



2022



%

Change



2023



2022



%

Change

Net Sales

$ 562,226



$ 719,185





(22) %

$ 1,793,637



$ 2,146,094





(16) % Operating Income

$ 19,517



$ 54,659





(64) %

$ 58,383



$ 195,645





(70) % Net Income

$ 12,571



$ 39,384





(68) %

$ 41,397



$ 136,319





(70) % Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.55



$ 1.71





(68) %

$ 1.80



$ 5.90





(69) %





































Adjusted Net Income *

$ 14,730



$ 46,281





(68) %

$ 43,206



$ 140,017





(69) % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share *

$ 0.64



$ 2.01





(68) %

$ 1.88



$ 6.06





(69) %





* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.



Summary of Third Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs income/expense, certain environmental remediation costs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The 2023 third quarter reported net income includes $2.0 million of after-tax income versus $0.9 million of after-tax income in the prior year.





The 2023 third quarter reported net income includes of after-tax income versus of after-tax income in the prior year. Cash-Settled SARs: These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. The current year third quarter reported net income includes less than $0.1 million of after-tax income versus $0.1 million of after-tax income in the prior year.





These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. The current year third quarter reported net income includes less than of after-tax income versus of after-tax income in the prior year. Business Restructuring: The 2023 third quarter reported net income includes $4.2 million of after-tax expense versus $0.1 million of after-tax expense in the prior year. The current year quarter includes a $4.1 million after-tax restructuring reserve associated with the Company's voluntary early retirement program. Both the current and prior year also include $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense associated with the Company's Canadian plant closure.





The 2023 third quarter reported net income includes of after-tax expense versus of after-tax expense in the prior year. The current year quarter includes a after-tax restructuring reserve associated with the Company's voluntary early retirement program. Both the current and prior year also include of after-tax decommissioning expense associated with the Company's Canadian plant closure. Environmental Remediation – The 2023 third quarter reported net income includes less than $0.1 million of after-tax expense versus $7.9 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

Net sales in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 22% year-over-year primarily due to lower selling prices and a 9% decrease in global sales volume. The lower selling prices were mainly attributable to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, less favorable product/customer mix and competitive pressures.





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Volume



(9) %



(14) % Selling Price & Mix



(16) %



(3) % Foreign Translation



3 %



1 % Total



(22) %



(16) %

Segment Results





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands)

2023



2022



%

Change



2023



2022



%

Change

Net Sales



































Surfactants

$ 373,836



$ 474,861





(21) %

$ 1,233,351



$ 1,428,211





(14) % Polymers

$ 169,559



$ 214,807





(21) %

$ 495,200



$ 640,771





(23) % Specialty Products

$ 18,831



$ 29,517





(36) %

$ 65,086



$ 77,112





(16) % Total Net Sales

$ 562,226



$ 719,185





(22) %

$ 1,793,637



$ 2,146,094





(16) %





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2023



2022



%

Change



2023



2022



%

Change

Operating Income



































Surfactants

$ 15,373



$ 38,976





(61) %

$ 57,570



$ 140,994





(59) % Polymers

$ 21,813



$ 31,864





(32) %

$ 48,137



$ 79,905





(40) % Specialty Products

$ 2,402



$ 9,685





(75) %

$ 8,704



$ 23,246





(63) % Total Segment Operating Income

$ 39,588



$ 80,525





(51) %

$ 114,411



$ 244,145





(53) % Corporate Expenses

$ (20,071)



$ (25,866)





(22) %

$ (56,028)



$ (48,500)





16 % Consolidated Operating Income

$ 19,517



$ 54,659





(64) %

$ 58,383



$ 195,645





(70) %

Total segment operating income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $40.9 million, or 51%, versus the prior year quarter. Total segment operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was down $129.7 million, or 53%, versus the prior year.

Surfactant net sales were $373.8 million for the quarter, a 21% decrease versus the prior year. Selling prices were down 17% primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, less favorable product/customer mix and competitive pricing pressures in Latin America. Sales volume decreased 7% year-over-year primarily due to overall lower demand, continued customer and channel inventory destocking within the agricultural end market, and the previously disclosed backward integration by one customer, associated with the low 1,4 dioxane transition, in the third quarter of 2022. Foreign currency translation positively impacted net sales by 3%. Surfactant operating income for the quarter decreased $23.6 million , or 61%, versus the prior year. This decrease was predominately due to the 7% decline in sales volume and lower unit margins. The lower unit margins reflect less favorable product mix, high-cost inventory carryover and increased competitive pricing pressures. Higher pre-operating expenses associated with the Company's new alkoxylation production facility that is being built in Pasadena, Texas were also a headwind during the quarter.





for the quarter, a 21% decrease versus the prior year. Selling prices were down 17% primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, less favorable product/customer mix and competitive pricing pressures in Latin America. Sales volume decreased 7% year-over-year primarily due to overall lower demand, continued customer and channel inventory destocking within the agricultural end market, and the previously disclosed backward integration by one customer, associated with the low 1,4 dioxane transition, in the third quarter of 2022. Foreign currency translation positively impacted net sales by 3%. Surfactant operating income for the quarter decreased , or 61%, versus the prior year. This decrease was predominately due to the 7% decline in sales volume and lower unit margins. The lower unit margins reflect less favorable product mix, high-cost inventory carryover and increased competitive pricing pressures. Higher pre-operating expenses associated with the Company's new alkoxylation production facility that is being built in were also a headwind during the quarter. Polymer net sales were $169.6 million for the quarter, a 21% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume decreased 12% in the quarter, including a 10% decline in Rigid Polyols, due to lower demand within the Rigid Polyols, Specialty Polyols and Phthalic Anhydride businesses. The lower demand primarily reflects customer/channel inventory destocking and lower construction-related activities within the North America market. This was partially offset by volume growth in China. Selling prices decreased 12%, primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, and foreign currency translation positively impacted net sales by 3%. Polymer operating income decreased $10.1 million , or 32%, primarily due to the 12% decrease in global sales volume.





for the quarter, a 21% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume decreased 12% in the quarter, including a 10% decline in Rigid Polyols, due to lower demand within the Rigid Polyols, Specialty Polyols and Phthalic Anhydride businesses. The lower demand primarily reflects customer/channel inventory destocking and lower construction-related activities within the market. This was partially offset by volume growth in China. Selling prices decreased 12%, primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, and foreign currency translation positively impacted net sales by 3%. Polymer operating income decreased , or 32%, primarily due to the 12% decrease in global sales volume. Specialty Product net sales were $18.8 million for the quarter, a 36% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume was down 28% versus prior year while operating income decreased $7.3 million , or 75%. The decline in operating income was primarily attributable to lower unit margins and sales volume within the MCT product line. The lower unit margins were primarily due to high-cost inventory carryover.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



%

Change



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



%

Change

($ in millions)

2023



2022









2023



2022







EBITDA



































Surfactants

$ 31.7



$ 52.8





(40) %

$ 105.3



$ 181.4





(42) % Polymers

$ 29.7



$ 39.8





(25) %

$ 72.6



$ 103.4





(30) % Specialty Products

$ 3.9



$ 11.2





(65) %

$ 13.0



$ 27.6





(53) % Unallocated Corporate

$ (20.2)



$ (27.4)





(26) %

$ (50.8)



$ (55.8)





(9) % Consolidated EBITDA

$ 45.1



$ 76.4





(41) %

$ 140.1



$ 256.6





(45) %





































Adjusted EBITDA



































Surfactants

$ 31.6



$ 52.7





(40) %

$ 105.1



$ 181.0





(42) % Polymers

$ 29.7



$ 39.8





(25) %

$ 72.6



$ 103.3





(30) % Specialty Products

$ 3.9



$ 11.2





(65) %

$ 13.0



$ 27.6





(53) % Unallocated Corporate

$ (17.2)



$ (18.2)





(5) %

$ (48.2)



$ (50.4)





(4) % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48.0



$ 85.5





(44) %

$ 142.5



$ 261.5





(46) %

Consolidated EBITDA was $45.1 million for the quarter, a 41% decrease versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.0 million , a 44% decrease versus the prior year. The year-over-year decreases in both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to the decline in sales volume in each of the Company's three business segments. The third quarter of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $48.0 million was slightly higher than the $45.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands)

2023



2022



%

Change



2023



2022



%

Change

Total Corporate Expenses

$ 20,071



$ 25,866





(22) %

$ 56,028



$ 48,500





16 % Less:



































Deferred Compensation Expense (Income)

$ (3,101)



$ (2,131)





46 %

$ (856)



$ (13,038)



NM

Business Restructuring Expense

$ 5,628



$ 92



NM



$ 5,827



$ 225



NM

Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 52



$ 10,372



NM



$ 513



$ 11,002



NM

Adjusted Corporate Expenses

$ 17,492



$ 17,533





(0) %

$ 50,544



$ 50,311





0 %



* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation, business restructuring and certain environmental remediation costs, were flat versus the prior year quarter. Lower incentive-based compensation expenses offset higher salaries, mostly due to the reallocation of some employee costs from the business units to corporate during the first quarter of 2023, insurance and inflation.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.5% for the first nine months of 2023 versus 24.0% for the first nine months of 2022. This year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to more favorable tax benefits derived from stock-based compensation awards exercised or distributed during the first nine months of 2023.

Shareholder Return

The Company paid $8.2 million of dividends to shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 and $24.5 million of dividends to shareholders during the first nine months of 2023. The Company has not repurchased any Company stock during the first nine months 2023 and has $125.1 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. With the cash dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company has increased its dividend on the Company's common stock for 56 consecutive years.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's total debt decreased by $33.2 million and cash decreased by $28.4 million versus June 30, 2023. The decrease in debt primarily reflects scheduled debt repayments in July 2023 and lower borrowings against the Company's revolving credit facility. The Company's net debt level decreased $4.8 million versus June 30, 2023 and the net debt ratio remained flat at 31% (Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are non-GAAP measures).

($ in millions)

9/30/23



6/30/23



3/31/23



12/31/22

Net Debt























Total Debt

$ 649.4



$ 682.6



$ 711.0



$ 587.1

Cash



105.5





133.9





127.0





173.8

Net Debt

$ 543.9



$ 548.7



$ 584.0



$ 413.3

Equity



1,202.8





1,215.1





1,189.9





1,166.1

Net Debt + Equity

$ 1,746.7



$ 1,763.8



$ 1,773.9



$ 1,579.4

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)



31 %



31 %



33 %



26 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions)

9/30/23



6/30/23



3/31/23



12/31/22

Net Receivables

$ 418.2



$ 423.4



$ 470.3



$ 436.9

Inventories



284.5





340.0





368.4





402.5

Accounts Payable



(242.6)





(287.6)





(289.1)





(375.7)





$ 460.1



$ 475.8



$ 549.6



$ 463.7



Capital spending was $53.7 million during the quarter and $213.6 million during the first nine months of 2023. This compares to $75.9 million and $205.3 million, respectively, in the prior year. The nine month year-over-year increase is primarily due to increased expenditures in the U.S. for the advancement of the Company's new alkoxylation facility in Pasadena, Texas. Capital spending in the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $41 million to $46 million, down versus the first three quarters of 2023, as spending on the low 1,4 dioxane investments is now complete and lower remaining capital outlays are anticipated to complete the new alkoxylation facility. For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $255 million to $260 million.

Outlook

"Looking forward, we believe the fourth quarter of 2023 will face challenges similar to those experienced during the first nine months, including continued destocking within the agricultural end market, and the normal low seasonal demand for Rigid Polyols. We expect to reduce inventory levels further by year-end and we are nearing the end of our high capital spending phase. As we look toward 2024, we believe volumes and margins will improve due to continued recovery in Rigid Polyols demand, growth in Surfactant volume driven by new contracted business and lower raw material costs," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the continued challenging market conditions, we are expanding our cost reduction activities and expect to deliver $50 million in pre-tax savings in 2024, which will help offset future inflation and increased expenses associated with the planned commissioning of our new Pasadena alkoxylation assets. Our cost reduction activities are centered around workforce productivity and improved operational performance across our manufacturing network. A combination of anticipated market recovery, executing our strategic initiatives, and the aforementioned cost reductions, should position us to deliver earnings growth and positive free cash flow in 2024. We remain confident in our long-term growth and innovation initiatives."

Conference Call

Stepan Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on October 18, 2023.

Supporting Slides

Slides supporting this press release will be made available at www.stepan.com through the Investors/Presentations page at approximately the same time as this press release is issued.

Corporate Profile

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com

More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found on the Sustainability page at www.stepan.com

Table I STEPAN COMPANY For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited – in 000's, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net Sales

$ 562,226



$ 719,185



$ 1,793,637



$ 2,146,094

Cost of Sales



490,990





600,709





1,582,444





1,786,785

Gross Profit



71,236





118,476





211,193





359,309

Operating Expenses:























Selling



11,811





15,079





35,987





45,908

Administrative



22,904





33,848





68,132





79,499

Research, Development and Technical Services



14,477





16,929





43,720





50,092

Deferred Compensation Expense (Income)



(3,101)





(2,131)





(856)





(13,038)







46,091





63,725





146,983





162,461



























Goodwill Impairment



-





-





-





978

Business Restructuring



5,628





92





5,827





225



























Operating Income



19,517





54,659





58,383





195,645



























Other Income (Expense):























Interest, Net



(2,987)





(2,221)





(9,674)





(7,254)

Other, Net



(690)





(1,980)





3,348





(8,999)







(3,677)





(4,201)





(6,326)





(16,253)



























Income Before Income Taxes



15,840





50,458





52,057





179,392

Provision for Income Taxes



3,269





11,074





10,660





43,073

Net Income



12,571





39,384





41,397





136,319

Net Income Per Common Share























Basic

$ 0.55



$ 1.73



$ 1.82



$ 5.98

Diluted

$ 0.55



$ 1.71



$ 1.80



$ 5.90

Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common

Share























Basic



22,786





22,753





22,770





22,813

Diluted



22,930





23,034





22,956





23,089





























Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share*





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



EPS



2022



EPS



2023



EPS



2022



EPS



Net Income Reported

$ 12,571



$ 0.55



$ 39,384



$ 1.71



$ 41,397



$ 1.80



$ 136,319



$ 5.90











































































































Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ (2,038)



$ (0.09)



$ (938)



$ (0.04)



$ (2,795)



$ (0.12)



$ (4,369)



$ (0.19)



Business Restructuring Expense

$ 4,219



$ 0.18



$ 69



$ -



$ 4,365



$ 0.19



$ 169



$ 0.01



Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ (61)



$ -



$ (117)



$ -



$ (145)



$ (0.01)



$ (464)



$ (0.02)



Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 39



$ -



$ 7,883



$ 0.34



$ 384



$ 0.02



$ 8,362



$ 0.36























































Adjusted Net Income

$ 14,730



$ 0.64



$ 46,281



$ 2.01



$ 43,206



$ 1.88



$ 140,017



$ 6.06







* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, and are neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



EPS



2022



EPS



2023



EPS



2022



EPS



Pre-Tax Adjustments

















































Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ (2,717)









$ (1,234)









$ (3,726)









$ (5,748)









Business Restructuring Expense

$ 5,628









$ 92









$ 5,827









$ 225









Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ (82)









$ (154)









$ (193)









$ (609)









Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 52









$ 10,372









$ 513









$ 11,002





























































Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ 2,881









$ 9,076









$ 2,421









$ 4,870





























































Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments

$ (722)









$ (2,179)









$ (612)









$ (1,172)





























































After-Tax Adjustments

$ 2,159



$ 0.09



$ 6,897



$ 0.30



$ 1,809



$ 0.08



$ 3,698



$ 0.16









































































Table III Deferred Compensation Plans

The full effect of the deferred compensation plans on quarterly pre-tax income was $2.7 million of income versus $1.2 million of income in the prior year. The year-to-date impact was $3.7 million of income versus $5.7 million of income in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plans results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plans fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Company common stock were as follows:





2023



2022





12/31

9/30



6/30



3/31



12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31

Stepan Company

N/A

$ 74.97



$ 95.56



$ 103.03



$ 106.46



$ 93.67



$ 101.35



$ 98.81

































































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands)

2023



2022



2023



2022

Deferred Compensation























Operating Income (Expense)

$ 3,101



$ 2,131



$ 856



$ 13,038

Other, net – Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)



(384)





(897)





2,870





(7,290)

Total Pre-Tax

$ 2,717



$ 1,234



$ 3,726



$ 5,748

Total After-Tax

$ 2,038



$ 938



$ 2,795



$ 4,368



Table IV Effects of Foreign Currency Translation

The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign currency exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income statement line items for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2023 as compared to 2022:

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Decrease



Change

Due to Foreign

Currency

Translation



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Decrease



Change

Due to Foreign

Currency

Translation





2023



2022















2023



2022













Net Sales

$ 562.2



$ 719.2



$ (157.0)



$ 19.1



$ 1,793.6



$ 2,146.1



$ (352.5)



$ 11.1

Gross Profit



71.2





118.5





(47.3)





1.8





211.2





359.3



$ (148.1)





0.7

Operating Income



19.5





54.7





(35.2)





0.9





58.4





195.6



$ (137.2)





0.1

Pretax Income



15.8





50.5





(34.7)





0.9





52.1





179.4



$ (127.3)





0.0



Table V Stepan Company Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022





September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

ASSETS











Current Assets

$ 849,436



$ 1,044,802

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



1,179,972





1,073,297

Other Assets



304,121





315,073

Total Assets

$ 2,333,529



$ 2,433,172

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

$ 582,077



$ 670,649

Deferred Income Taxes



9,149





10,179

Long-term Debt



422,375





455,029

Other Non-current Liabilities



117,157





131,250

Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



1,202,771





1,166,065

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,333,529



$ 2,433,172



Table VI Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 15.4



$ 21.8



$ 2.4



$ (20.1)



$ 19.5

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 16.3



$ 7.9



$ 1.5



$ 0.6



$ 26.3

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.7)



$ (0.7)

EBITDA

$ 31.7



$ 29.7



$ 3.9



$ (20.2)



$ 45.1

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (2.7)



$ (2.7)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.1)



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.1)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 5.6



$ 5.6

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.1



$ 0.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31.6



$ 29.7



$ 3.9



$ (17.2)



$ 48.0





































































Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 39.0



$ 31.9



$ 9.7



$ (25.9)



$ 54.7

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 13.8



$ 7.9



$ 1.5



$ 0.5



$ 23.7

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (2.0)



$ (2.0)

EBITDA

$ 52.8



$ 39.8



$ 11.2



$ (27.4)



$ 76.4

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (1.2)



$ (1.2)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.1)



$ -



$ -



$ (0.1)



$ (0.2)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.1



$ 0.1

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 10.4



$ 10.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 52.7



$ 39.8



$ 11.2



$ (18.2)



$ 85.5





































































































Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 57.6



$ 48.1



$ 8.7



$ (56.0)



$ 58.4

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 47.7



$ 24.5



$ 4.3



$ 1.9



$ 78.4

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 3.3



$ 3.3

EBITDA

$ 105.3



$ 72.6



$ 13.0



$ (50.8)



$ 140.1

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (3.7)



$ (3.7)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.2)



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.2)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 5.8



$ 5.8

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.5



$ 0.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 105.1



$ 72.6



$ 13.0



$ (48.2)



$ 142.5





































































Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 141.0



$ 79.9



$ 23.2



$ (48.5)



$ 195.6

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 40.4



$ 23.5



$ 4.4



$ 1.7



$ 70.0

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (9.0)



$ (9.0)

EBITDA

$ 181.4



$ 103.4



$ 27.6



$ (55.8)



$ 256.6

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (5.7)



$ (5.7)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.4)



$ (0.1)



$ -



$ (0.1)



$ (0.6)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.2



$ 0.2

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 11.0



$ 11.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 181.0



$ 103.3



$ 27.6



$ (50.4)



$ 261.5



