Stepes Launches Automated Video Translation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepes (pronounced /'steps/), the leader in enterprise translation and localization, has launched its automated video translation solution that leverages modern AI, voice recognition, and automatic subtitling technologies to streamline video translation and localization.

Today, professionally translated videos with localized voice-over and/or foreign language subtitles are in ever-growing demand. This is primarily driven by an increased use of video content in a variety of international business communication functions such as video marketing, product demoing, eLearning, and global customer support. Traditional, offline video translation services are too slow, overly complicated, and lack the necessary technical capabilities to scale in order to meet rapidly growing video translation requirements.

"We are pleased to introduce another much needed localization innovation to the global translation marketplace," commented Carl Yao, Stepes Visionary. "Powered by our AI-assisted video and audio translation solutions, companies can now get their videos translated into 100+ languages, including both European and Asian languages, with quality and speed, hassle free."

With Stepes automated video translation solutions, companies can drag and drop video files onto its project portal or simply enter the URL to an online video to obtain an instant video translation quote. Upon the customer's confirmation, Stepes will automatically transcribe the audio track into editable text with corresponding time codes. Next, our pre-approved linguists with the right subject matter expertise will review and translate the text into the target languages in a fully automated translation workflow. Once completed, Stepes automatically applies the translated subtitles to the video according to the existing time codes. Based on the customer's requirements, Stepes can also provide localized voiceover outputs leveraging our network of professional voice actors.

To learn more about Stepes' full service video translations, please also visit our multilingual voice over and subtitling solutions.

About Stepes

Stepes is the world's #1 on-demand translation service for global enterprises. Stepes disrupts the traditional translation model to provide real-time, agile, and continuous human translation services for the digital age. Stepes' patented mobile translation technology enables professional translators and interpreters to confidently translate anytime and anywhere, on mobile, on desktop, and onsite. Stepes' game-changing, location-based translation solutions allow business travelers and individuals to get language interpretation services in all major cities around the world.

