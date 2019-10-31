Stepes Launches In-Context Software Translation Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepes (pronounced /'steps/), the leader in on-demand enterprise translation solutions and services, has launched its much anticipated in-context software localization technology on the cloud. Code named StepesIT, the solution automatically maps text strings to actual software UI (user interface) screenshots, allowing professional translators to view words in-context instantly. With StepesIT, technology companies can significantly improve software translation accuracy while boosting localization efficiency.

"We are pleased to introduce another disruptive translation innovation to the enterprise software localization marketplace," commented Carl Yao, Stepes Visionary. "With StepesIT, businesses can easily achieve simultaneous software releases across multiple languages because software strings can now be translated right the first time, reducing localization turnaround time."

Software companies and mobile app developers have been faced with the challenge to provide localizers with the context critical to ensuring linguistic accuracy and managing tight project turnaround and time to market. Typically software GUI strings are stored in external resource files (xml, resx, yaml, json) that lack context and layout. These standalone text strings make it difficult for linguists to see how each word is used, leading to inaccurate translations that can be very time consuming to QC and fix.

The context challenge is made all the more real by today's agile software R&D processes that demand fast, continuous development cycles. Traditional software translation solutions that rely on static resource files or offline text tables are no longer efficient to meet modern agile development requirements, resulting in poor localization quality and prolonged project delivery.

To learn more about StepesIT, please visit: https://www.stepes.com/software-localization-services/.

Stepes provides software localization services in German, Spanish, Chinese, and 100+ languages, including GUI and user document translation, as well as localized software testing and quality assurance.

About Stepes

Stepes is the world's #1 on-demand translation service for global enterprises. Stepes disrupts the traditional translation model to provide real-time, agile, and continuous human translation services for the digital age. Stepes' patented mobile translation technology enables professional translators and interpreters to confidently translate anytime and anywhere, on mobile, on desktop, and on site. Stepes' game-changing location-based big translation solutions allow business travelers and individuals to get language interpretation services in all major cities around the world.

Media Contacts:

Nikki Andrews

+1 800 611 5698

pr@stepes.com

SOURCE Stepes

