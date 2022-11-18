Steph Ball-Mitchell, E-RYT-500, RPYT, RCYT, YACEP of Online Yoga School Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steph Ball-Mitchell, E-RYT-500, RPYT, RCYT, YACEP, founder and lead trainer of Online Yoga School, the original online yoga teacher training program, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Steph Ball-Mitchell, E-RYT-500, RPYT, RCYT, YACEP

Steph Ball-Mitchell was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Steph Ball-Mitchell into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Steph has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Steph will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Steph Ball-Mitchel will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It's an honor to be part of the Forbes Business Council. I look forward to contributing and collaborating as a leader in the wellness industry. I have so much gratitude for my beautiful community of students, my staff and my family. Without them, Online Yoga School wouldn't be here. I look forward to continuing my efforts in keeping yoga teacher training affordable, accessible and authentic," says Steph Ball-Mitchell.

