Steph Curry innovates with sports collectibles and CryptoKitties

CryptoKitties releases first-ever celebrity-branded CryptoKitty with Stephen Curry

Ten highly-coveted CryptoKitties will be given away in celebration of the partnership via cryptokitties.co/stephen-curry

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CryptoKitties, the world's first and most successful consumer product built on blockchain technology, has partnered with AppMoji and Stephen Curry to bring sports memorabilia to the blockchain. Curry will put the first of his three special-edition CryptoKitties up for auction today.

As one of the first examples of sports' collectibles on the blockchain, Curry's special edition CryptoKitties are expected to be highly sought after. When CryptoKitties launched in late 2017, the game became a cultural sensation, with some cats selling for over US$100,000. A special landing page on the CryptoKitties site (cryptokitties.co/stephen-curry) provides a direct link to the auction, a look at all three exclusive "CurryKitties", and a giveaway for 10 highly-coveted CryptoKitties.

The Exclusive Cats are a nod to Curry's interests both on and off the court. "Stephen is the perfect partner to try out this new kind of Kitty," said Mack Flavelle, co-founder of CryptoKitties. "He's an incredible athlete, but also has a deep interest in technology and innovation." Curry, who is active in the tech world, is the first-ever athlete to partner with a blockchain-based game, through his involvement with Moji (AppMoji, Inc.).

The pairing of sports and digital cats is shockingly intuitive, with a large overlap between the demographics of basketball viewership and cryptocurrency ownership. Partnering with a prominent athlete like Curry, who also happens to play near Silicon Valley, will expand crypto gaming and collectibles beyond the existing enthusiast market. The digitization of sporting-related assets, such as trading cards, has already begun. The true ownership fulfilled by blockchain—and the technology's ability to quantify tractable value between fans and influencers like Curry—is a logical next step.

CryptoKitties is the Ethereum network's largest blockchain game, responsible for over a quarter of the network's traffic during its peak. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or ether, CryptoKitties are cryptocollectibles that secure ownership of digital art via blockchain technology. Since launching in late 2017, the game has acquired hundreds of thousands of players and conducted millions in transactions. On March 20th, 2018, CryptoKitties announced $12M in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures, two of the world's top venture capital firms who have also backed companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Coinbase.

About CryptoKitties

CryptoKitties is the world's leading cryptocollectible game, loved by devoted communities of super-users from around the world. With a focus on consumer-friendly design, appealing aesthetics, and practical innovation in emerging technology, the game has captured the world's imagination by bringing consumer interest to the blockchain in a dramatic new way. For additional context or access to key team members, please contact press@axiomzen.co.

About AppMoji

Moji (AppMoji, Inc.) is the world's leader in creating and distributing premium branded digital assets. With multiple #1 Top Paid Apps and awards from Apple, Moji holds exclusive digital rights to over 60 brands and celebrities. Regarded as an innovator in establishing the popularity of branded emoji/sticker packs, in partnership with Kapps Media, Moji will be launching a celebrity authenticated digital collectible marketplace, OneOfAKind.io

About Axiom Zen

Axiom Zen is an award-winning venture studio that specializes in new platforms and emerging technologies. Axiom Zen was named first among Canada's Most Innovative Companies by Canadian Business. Products developed by Axiom Zen have touched 200+ million consumers and are used by the world's leading companies and government organizations.

