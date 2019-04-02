Stephan Van Herck Joins Nuxeo as VP in EMEA

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), today announced that Stephan Van Herck has joined its team as Vice President for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), with responsibility for leading all of Nuxeo's direct and indirect sales efforts in the region. Stephan will be based in Nuxeo's London office.

Recognized throughout the information management industry as a leading professional in both the content services and digital asset management (DAM) markets, Van Herck has extensive experience managing EMEA operations for global software companies. His background includes serving as Senior Vice President EMEA of FileNet, as well as leading IBM's Content Management division after FileNet's acquisition by IBM. As Vice President EMEA for IBM, Van Herck successfully helped merge the FileNet and IBM Content Management software operations.

Van Herck also served as Vice President for EMEA at Adobe, where he had revenue responsibility in excess of $1.2 billion. In addition to managing Adobe's channel business, he also converted the EMEA enterprise operation into a SaaS-based recurring revenue business via organic and acquisition-based growth strategies. Most recently, Van Herck served as the Vice President of EMEA for Kronos. He also serves on the advisory board of several privately-owned companies.

"The Nuxeo team is excited to welcome Stephan, who is a widely recognized industry leader with deep expertise in directing go-to-market strategies for enterprise software companies in EMEA," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. "We're fortunate to have him join our executive team as we move forward with the next stage of our company's growth."

"With an innovative and modern approach to content services, large global brands as customers, and an open and supportive culture, Nuxeo is well positioned for success," said Stephan Van Herck, Vice President for EMEA at Nuxeo. "The Nuxeo low-code platform represents the future of the content services market, and I'm excited about joining the team and contributing to the company's continued growth and success."

Nuxeo is experiencing industry-leading growth worldwide. With Van Herck's hire, the company plans to continue its expansion into new EMEA territories to accelerate the growth of its partner channel and to scale its sales, services, and customer support teams to support its rapidly growing customer base in the region.

About Nuxeo

