MACOMB, Mich., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephane DeRycke is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Engineering for his role as Managing Director of Alba Tool & Engineering Inc.

Alba Tool & Engineering Inc. is a leader in the Engineering Services industry, specializing in the Engineering, Accounting, Research, and Management Services sector. They provide their services to automotive companies all across the globe.

Mr. DeRycke is an invaluable member of his company, specializing in their functions regarding Automotive, Engineering, Management, and Business Development. He has worked in the automotive industry for 20 years, the most recent three of which have been in his current position with Alba Tool & Engineering. His success started long before his current work, though, as he also spent 8 years living and working in China, where he started up 5 automotive interior facilities. Mr. DeRycke is currently setting up a tooling & engineering company which will mainly be active in the automotive interiors industry.

A distinguished scholar, Mr. DeRycke started his pursuit of higher education at the University of Brussels, from which he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following that honor, he went on to the Open University of Ghent, where he obtained his Master's Degree in Organizational Sciences.

Exceptionally passionate about the advancement of solar power, Mr. DeRycke has spoken frequently at presentations regarding the solar industry.

Alba Tool & Engineering is a recipient of the award for Best Company of the Year as Reciticel.

When he is not working, Mr. DeRycke enjoys outdoor activities and loves to spend time with his family.

