Stéphane Rinderknech appointed President and CEO of L'Oréal USA, Executive Vice President North America

Stéphane Rinderknech joined L'Oréal's Travel Retail business in the US in 2001. He was appointed General Manager of Lancôme in Japan in 2005, and later General Manager of Luxury in Korea. In 2011, he became head of L'Oréal China's Luxury Division and subsequently of L'Oréal China's Consumer Products Division. In 2016, Stéphane Rinderknech was appointed CEO of L'Oréal China. In this role, he joined L'Oréal's Executive Committee in February 2018.

Stéphane Rinderknech will take on his new responsibilities on October 1st, 2019.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,993 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

